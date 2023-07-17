Top 10 most popular Minecraft texture packs

Minecraft's default look is certainly iconic in its own right, but it may not align with the preferences of every player. This is part of the reason why the fan community has created countless texture packs to change the appearance of in-game blocks, mobs, and more. If you are tired of the sandbox game's traditional appearance, installing a texture pack may be the remedy.

The only issue is the massive amount of options that you have when it comes to texture packs. The answer will differ depending on your preferences, but it doesn't hurt to begin with some popular texture packs. By starting with the most popular choices, you will either find a texture pack right away or narrow down your options.

10 most popular texture packs worth trying in Minecraft

10) Xali's Enchanted Books

One of the biggest thorns in the sides of many Minecraft players is the fact that all enchanted books look the same. Fans who have several in a storage chest or their inventory can spend quite a bit of time highlighting each book to determine which book is the one they're looking for.

Fortunately, Xali's Enchanted Books is here to help. This pack introduces a distinct texture for each enchanted book based on the main enchantment it carries as well as the level of the enchantment, allowing you to easily and effectively retrieve them or put them on display.

9) Tissou's Zombie Pack

Although zombies have a decent appearance in Minecraft, they don't exactly look like resurrected humans. This is what Tissou's Zombie Pack aims to change, altering the textures of all zombie variants present within the game to give them a more accurate appearance that lines up with a traditional depiction of modern zombies.

Even better, this pack alters the sound effects of the zombies to make them a bit more scary and dangerous and a little less cartoony.

8) Dramatic Skys

Minecraft's vanilla skybox doesn't have much to admire. There's the sun, some blocky clouds, and the sky shifts in color as the time of day progresses. If you are looking for something a little more realistic, the Dramatic Skys texture pack may be the answer.

This pack renders HD skies with much more realistic lighting and also adds better visuals for the moon and the sun. Best of all, Dramatic Skys renders the stars in the sky at night to give you a definitive sense of wonderment.

7) Xray Ultimate

This texture pack won't be ideal for Minecraft players who want to get their resources the old-fashioned way, but it can be immensely helpful otherwise. Xray Ultra is a texture pack that makes ore blocks about as visible as humanly possible, and it even highlights stone blocks infested with silverfish.

It may be considered cheating by some, but the world's most beloved sandbox game is played in many different ways, and that includes cutting out the excess time spent mining and getting to ore blocks with Xray Ultimate.

6) Unity

Sometimes, you just want a little extra fidelity out of textures that look as close to the base game as possible. Unity is one of many texture packs capable of doing so and may very well be one of the best among its peers. This pack adds a subtle depth to each in-game texture and plenty of variety as well.

What makes Unity particularly special is the natural colors and blending, which makes biomes and structures look more holistic and natural without distracting from the traditional Minecraft textures that made the game special.

5) Xali's Enhanced Vanilla

Much like Unity, Xali's Enhanced Vanilla pack aims to keep Minecraft's core visuals intact while giving them a facelift. Even better, you can use this pack to implement connected textures, custom barrel, and bookshelf textures to add personal flavor to your builds and decorations.

This pack needs a few extra steps when installing all of its features, but the final result can create one of the best vanilla-style texture experiences in the game.

4) Stay True

As far as texture packs that revamp Minecraft's vanilla textures go, Stay True is clearly one of the best options available. It breathes new life into the game's visuals and gives blocks their own identity without making them unrecognizable from the base game.

Painful efforts were taken to ensure that textures aren't repeated in this pack, making identical blocks next to each other appear more natural instead of infinitely copied textures. Toss in connected textures and bushy leaves, and Stay True is one of the best vanilla-adjacent packs out there.

3) Jicklus

Jicklus offers a very down-to-earth experience without diving into hyperrealism and massive texture upscaling. It adds a more rustic and realistic feeling to Minecraft's textures. Each block still resembles its vanilla counterpart for the most part, but it has more natural coloration and a little wear and tear in comparison.

If you have Optifine installed, you can also apply a similar rustic feel to the game's various mobs to give them an appearance that fits Jicklus' theme perfectly.

2) Faithful 64x

An open-source and community-driven texture pack project, Faithful is the most direct way to upscale the base vanilla textures without any other substantial alterations. It may not be the best pack for those looking for new textures, but Faithful should be perfect for fans who just want a higher definition.

One of the biggest upsides to Faithful is that it's available in various resolution settings from 1x to 512x the ordinary texture resolution scale. This allows you to pick the iteration of the pack that your device is capable of running smoothly.

1) Bare Bones

Mojang has a very distinct visual style they employ for Minecraft trailers and spin-offs. Fortunately, the developers of Bare Bones managed to flawlessly re-create the aesthetic of Mojang's official trailers and form it into a full-texture pack. With this pack, the base game still carries the same vanilla feel but has cinematic-grade visuals on par with Mojang's official animations.