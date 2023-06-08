Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales official trailer revealed

Mojang has released the trailer for Minecraft Trails and Tales while the update rolls out to all players around the world on all platforms. The developer has added a ton of content to the 1.20 update, including new mobs, blocks, customization features, mechanics, crafting recipes, archeology, camels, chiseled bookshelves, and much more.

The new update is around 1 GB in size on all platforms, but it may take a while for it to arrive for some players as it is still in the roll-out phase. Further, it is available on both the Java and the Bedrock Edition.

All new features coming with Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

Minecraft @Minecraft



Ride a camel and hatch a sniffer

Find a cherry grove and dig an archaeology site

Craft with bamboo and trim your armor



It's time to head out there and tell your tale! The Trails & Tales Update is out now!Ride a camel and hatch a snifferFind a cherry grove and dig an archaeology siteCraft with bamboo and trim your armorIt's time to head out there and tell your tale! The Trails & Tales Update is out now! 🙌▪️ Ride a camel and hatch a sniffer▪️ Find a cherry grove and dig an archaeology site▪️ Craft with bamboo and trim your armorIt's time to head out there and tell your tale! 📖 https://t.co/MqGAumqsLP

The trailer for the update shows off various new additions coming to the game. New biomes are the most prominent of those being added, and include cherry trees. These will bring in a pink set of wood to the game that can do everything other variants can, while adding more customization.

The camel and the Sniffer are the two new mobs being added to Minecraft with the latest update. Both are passive, meaning that they will not attack players and can rather be used for help. The latter is an extinct mob that can be brought back to life using Sniffer eggs, after which it can sniff out ancient plant seeds to grow decorative plants.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Bedrock:

Java: Check out all of the new Trails & Tales Update features in our changelogs!Bedrock: aka.ms/Trails-and-Tal… Java: aka.ms/Trails-and-Tal… Check out all of the new Trails & Tales Update features in our changelogs!Bedrock: aka.ms/Trails-and-Tal…Java: aka.ms/Trails-and-Tal… https://t.co/V6JCVAod1I

The camel is a new type of mount that can dash long distances and is tall enough to go through mobs without dealing damage. The fresh mount also comes with many unique animations for several actions.

Archeology is a new exploration feature will allow players to search for treasures and secrets around the unlimited world and give them more reasons to explore. New "suspicious sand" can be found that can be brushed away using a new brush tool to reveal what's hidden underneath. Decorative clay pots can be made in Minecraft by combining new dormant Sniffer eggs and pottery shards.

In terms of customization, rare templates for armor trims are being added to amalgamate unique colors and designs with many possible combinations. Shields can also now be combined with banners to create lustrous designs.

Poll : 0 votes