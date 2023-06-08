Minecraft 1.20 Camel guide: Spawning, breeding, uses, and more

Minecraft 1.20 brings a plethora of new additions to the game, setting a new standard for feature-rich Minecraft updates. While the last few updates had Mojang rushing to stay true to their promises to deliver certain previously announced features, the update launch went much more smoothly this time around. There was no omission of features, delays, or game-breaking bugs at launch.

One of the most exciting parts of the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update is the addition of two new mobs: the Camel and Sniffer. The sniffer was added due to the result of the annual Minecraft Mob Vote held by Mojang Studios, where the game’s community had to choose one out of three mob options to be added to the game. The Sniffer won after narrowly beating out the Tuff Golem and Rascal.

Camels, however, were a total surprise when they were revealed during the Minecraft Live event in 2022. Now that the update is finally out, let’s go over everything camels have to offer in Minecraft.

Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update: Everything you need to know about camels

Camels are adorable passive mobs in Minecraft 1.20 that have faces that make them look as if they’re smiling all the time. While you may expect them to be a common occurrence, it turns out that they can only be found in desert villages. In addition to this, only one camel spawns naturally in a village. They can be seen wandering aimlessly throughout the village, altering their path if they’re blocked by a solid object like a fence or a wall. They may also sit down to rest in or around the village.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Ride a camel and hatch a sniffer

Find a cherry grove and dig an archaeology site

Craft with bamboo and trim your armor



It's time to head out there and tell your tale! The Trails & Tales Update is out now!Ride a camel and hatch a snifferFind a cherry grove and dig an archaeology siteCraft with bamboo and trim your armorIt's time to head out there and tell your tale! The Trails & Tales Update is out now! 🙌▪️ Ride a camel and hatch a sniffer▪️ Find a cherry grove and dig an archaeology site▪️ Craft with bamboo and trim your armorIt's time to head out there and tell your tale! 📖 https://t.co/MqGAumqsLP

The camels inside the desert village can be bred, allowing you to produce baby camels. In order to breed them, you need to take a piece of cactus in your hand that you will have to hold out in front of a pair of camels. This will attract them to it, and they’ll enter love mode by using one piece each.

Among the many unique characteristics of a camel is its ability to be used as a mount, just like horses. Each camel comes with a single inventory slot, which you can use to store important items like cacti. You will, of course, need to procure the saddle item to equip the mob with, but once that’s done, you’ll be able to mount it and use it as a transportation method.

A great advantage of using a camel as a mount instead of a horse is its height. Camels are tall enough for the rider to avoid most ground-based melee attacks from hostile mobs and other players. In addition to this, they can jump over blocks like walls, which is usually impossible for horses.

The most impressive ability a camel possesses, however, is its unusually powerful dash. Dashing replaces the jumping ability found on horses and relies on a power bar to denote the distance the mob covers while dashing. At maximum power, camels can launch themselves a staggering 12 blocks forward.

Poll : 0 votes