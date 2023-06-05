How to tame camels in Minecraft 1.20 update

Minecraft's 1.20 update is a few days away, with several new aspects expected to be introduced by Mojang upon its release. These features have been tested in snapshots, betas, previews, and pre-releases and will finally make it to the main game. They include new biomes, structures, and mobs, including camels. These animals are the first mob that can sit in the game and be ridden like a horse.

However, can they be tamed like a pet? The latest mob has an interesting way of using it. Here's what you need to know.

Can you tame a camel? All you need to know about Minecraft's latest mob

Not all useful mobs can be tamed. For example, striders are extremely useful, but they can't be tamed or made obedient to players. While they will follow a warped fungus on a stick, they won't love and obey the crafter riding them.

The same appears to be true for camels, the upcoming addition to the game. They won't be partial to an item and can't be tamed by being ridden like the horse mob.

They're designed to be friendly and will not reject a player who wants to ride them. They can, however, be bred. Even though they don't follow an item like a pig or cow does, they do like a certain item. If you can box two camels into a relatively small area and feed them each a cactus block, they will breed and produce a baby camel.

However, unlike the effects of this technique on a Minecraft fox, the offspring will not be "tamed." There is currently no way to make a camel obedient whatsoever.

Camels can be bred but not tamed (Image via Mojang)

They can be put on a lead, though. When Minecraft players cannot tame a certain animal or creature, the lead is often a go-to item. This is the case with camels, which can be attached and put on a fencepost or directed.

What else to know about Minecraft camels

The Minecraft Wiki defines a camel as:

"A camel is a passive mob found in desert villages that can be saddled and ridden by up to two players at once. A camel is tall enough that its riders cannot be reached from the ground by a few melee-attacking harmful mobs, who will not attack the camel."

They are also going to be fairly rare. One camel spawns in the middle of each desert village when the world is generated. Try not to kill them since they won't respawn.

Poll : 0 votes