Camels in Minecraft 1.20 update: Where to find, drops, uses, and more

Minecraft 1.20 is introducing two new mobs. While the sniffer may be grabbing most of the attention, camels are also arriving in the Trails & Tales update. These desert-dwelling creatures can be quite useful for transportation, and they can be bred like many other passive mobs. Additionally, their height gives players a great advantage against most melee-capable hostile mobs.

Camels may not have the speed of horses or the saddle capabilities of horses/donkeys/mules, but they still offer their own unique experience. Specifically, when saddled, the creatures can be ridden by up to two players instead of the usual one.

If Minecraft fans are curious about these new additions to the ever-growing mob roster, it seems like a good time to analyze them closely.

What to know about Minecraft 1.20's camels

During world generation in Minecraft, camels are spawned in the center of desert villages. These are the sole locations where the creatures can be located so far, according to recent snapshots and preview betas. By default, these animals will roam the area, laying down every so often. They can't be pushed while sitting down, though they will stand up and run if they are attacked.

Interestingly enough, camels can also step onto 1.5-block-high surfaces without jumping, meaning they can step up onto fences and other blocks without needing any assistance or extra effort.

Camels can be fed cactus blocks, which will either heal them after taking damage (though they will heal over time on their own) or put them in love mode to breed with other camels.

Like most animal mobs in Minecraft, camels will breed and create a baby and then be placed on a five-minute cooldown before they can do so again. When killed by a player or a tamed wolf, they will drop 1-3 experience and a saddle if one is equipped. Breeding them will also yield 1-7 experience orbs.

Like many quadrupedal Minecraft mobs, camels can be equipped with saddles and can be ridden and controlled. However, they can be ridden by up to two players. The player sitting in the back can't control the camel or hurt it or the driver.

Camels can be ridden in water up to three blocks deep. However, entering deeper water than that will cause the player to dismount from the mob.

Camels also have an interesting dash/charge function, where players can initiate a dash of speed every 2.75 seconds to increase the creature's overall movement speed. Additionally, they can slowly walk or sprint like many other rideable mobs.

Thanks to the height of camels, Minecraft players can't be attacked at melee range by zombies, vindicators, hoglins, silverfish, endermites, and piglins equipped with melee weapons. However, mobs capable of jumping can still damage players riding on a camel like spiders, wolves, and slimes/magma cubes, and ranged hostile mobs like skeletons and hoglins with crossbows.

Even better, most mobs won't harm camels intentionally, even if a player is riding them. The exceptions are hostile mobs like zoglins that will attack anything in sight, certain bosses, or the "Johnny" nametagged vindicator.

All in all, camels should be a welcome addition to Minecraft 1.20. They may not be the most spectacular mobs in the game, but the creativity of the community should prove to show just how useful these desert creatures can be.

