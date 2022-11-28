How to make automatic cactus farm in Minecraft 1.19

If Minecraft players are hunting for a great way to farm both dye and experience, they may consider creating a cactus farm. They can be quite easy to make and can even be automated with the correct placement of water flow.

Most cactus farms are automated thanks to the presence of water, and they're straightforward to construct. As the cacti grow, they'll break as they increase in height, and the loose cactus blocks will fall into the water. If the water flow is placed correctly, the blocks can flow into a hopper, which will feed into a chest for easy collection.

Afterward, Minecraft players can smelt their cacti for experience and green dye. The experience yield for smelting a large number of cacti is respectable, so players may want to create an auto farm for cactus blocks.

Constructing a basic auto Cactus Farm in Minecraft 1.19

A standard cactus farm without an automated collection component (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

While basic cactus farms work perfectly fine in Minecraft, collecting cactus blocks can be time-consuming and tedious. This is especially true if the cactus farm is large in scale.

However, by automating the farm, the blocks can be collected quickly and easily even while the player is away. This way, the farm keeps collecting resources, and Minecraft players can smelt a huge amount of cacti for dyes and experience when they return.

Building an Auto Cactus Farm in Minecraft

Begin by creating an outer frame that can be filled with water. However, the frame should use an odd number of blocks for its length and width to ensure that your eventual cactus blocks will have the necessary spacing. A 9x9, 11x11, or 15x15 frame would all work for starters. Place water source blocks on one side of the frame so that the water flows naturally to the other side. At the end of the water flow, place a row of hoppers. The hoppers should be one block lower than the endpoint of the water. Be sure that the water flow isn't touching the hoppers but instead stops right before the row of hoppers. This will ensure the cactus blocks are carried into the hoppers and don't keep flowing in the water. Below one of the hoppers on either side of the frame, create a small area where you can head down and collect your cactus blocks. Be sure to include chests that are connected to the aforementioned hopper. If you'd like, you can even use hoppers to connect these chests to furnaces before adding another set of hoppers and chests underneath them. This will allow the smelters to automatically convert cacti into dyes, which can then be collected for the experience. However, this isn't required. Create walls on top of your outer frame. As you add cacti, you can increase the height of the walls to make sure any broken cactus blocks fall into the water. Place a standard building block at least two blocks away from the wall and above the water. Then place a sand block atop the building block, and lastly, a cactus block on the sand. Continue placing cacti as you did in Step 6, and make sure they have separated two blocks apart so that the cacti will grow. Between each cactus module, place an iron bar or fence block. This fence should be one block above the base cactus block connected to the sand. It should essentially be floating between two cactus modules created in Step 6 but not directly above any of the cactus blocks.

If created correctly, Minecraft players will notice that as their cactus blocks grow, they'll break, thanks to their proximity to the fence blocks. The cactus will then break, sending the blocks down into the water. The blocks will flow to the hoppers, where Minecraft players can then collect them from the chests connected to the hoppers.

Additionally, if Minecraft players did connect their chests to furnaces via hoppers, the furnaces would smelt the cactus and allow for the collection of dye and XP.

