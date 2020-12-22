Green dye in Minecraft can be made by smelting a cactus in a furnace with any fuel source.

The world of Minecraft is naturally colorful and filled with plenty of things for players to discover throughout their travels. However, not all colors are set in stone and some can be changed.

Minecraft players are actually able to change the natural color of a plethora of items, blocks, and mobs. This allows players to customize popular items such as beds, the collar of a tamed pets, and stained glass to their specific needs and tastes.

Green dye is actually rather simple to make and only requires a cactus, a furnace, and fuel source in order to craft.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can acquire green dye in a few different ways.

How to make green dye in Minecraft

The simplest and most straightforward way to obtain green dye is by smelting a cactus at a furnace with any fuel source. Cacti can be found throughout the desert and badlands biomes of Minecraft, while they are spawned twice as often in deserts.

Advertisement

Once a player is able to find a desert biome, obtaining a cactus should be pretty straightforward. Their green coloration should make them stick out like a sore thumb amongst all the sand. For Minecraft players who are experiencing some difficulty with finding a specific biome, this detailed guide breaks down how to find any specific biome step-by-step.

They can be broken by hand and have a guaranteed drop rate from themselves. Wandering traders also have a chance to sell a cactus for three emeralds and there is a high probability that they will be contained in chests found in a desert house within a village.

Smelting a cactus in a furnace with coal in order to get green dye in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraf)

Once players have a cactus on-hand, the only other required items are a fuel source such as coal, and a furnace. All a player needs to do is plop the cactus into the furnace and fuel it up with some coal. Once it has cooked, a green dye will be ready for the player to use.

There is a small chance that players can also simply buy 12 pieces of green dye from an expert level shepherd villager for one emerald. Players could also buy three pieces of green dye from a wandering trader for one emerald. Cacti are numerous and quiet easy to locate in Minecraft, so it makes sense for players to save their emeralds for more rare items instead.

Players can use their green dye to change the color of a variety things in the game. To name a few, green dye can be used to dye wool or sheep, the collars on pets, and change the color of beds and other such items.