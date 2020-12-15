Coal is the most common source of fuel in Minecraft and can be found in caves, ravines, and more.

Coal fuels the worlds of Minecraft. It can be used in furnaces to smelt ore or even cook up a tasty pork chop.

Anyone who plays Minecraft will typically run into coal without even looking for it at some point during their in-game journey.

Coal in Minecraft is based on its real-world counterpart, which is usually expended in order to produce electric energy or to create steel.

This article will break down how Minecraft players can get their hands on coal in-game while discussing some of the item's possible uses.

How to find coal in Minecraft

Coal is a very common item that can be mined and gathered from coal ore blocks found throughout Minecraft's Overworld.

Coal ore can be broken with any level or type of pickaxe in the game. It is one of the few ore blocks that has no restrictions or requirements to successfully break and drop ore.

This ore can be found at any elevation. Players will be able to find it in mines, caves, mountains, and pretty much anywhere underground.

Coal can also be obtained from naturally generated chests found in Dungeons, Mineshafts, Igloos, Shipwrecks, Strongholds, Underwater Ruins, Villages, and Woodland Mansions.

Using coal as a source of fuel

Using coal and a furnace in order to smelt iron ore into iron ingots in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Coal can be used as a fuel source in order to smelt ore, cook food, or do pretty much anything with a furnace. Minecraft players can even use coal and a furnace in order to dry out a wet sponge.

Using coal for crafting

The crafting recipe for a torch in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Coal can be used to craft a handful of incredibly helpful items. The most commonly crafted item using coal are torches.

Torches are essential to successfully explore caves and dark places as they act as a light source. This will help players better see their surroundings in order to mine, explore, and hopefully not get caught by Creepers.

Light sources like torches are also essential to surviving the nights of Minecraft and preventing hostile mobs from spawning inside a player's base.

Coal can also be used to craft campfires, fire charges, soul torches, and blocks of coal.