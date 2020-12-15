A sponge is a block in Minecraft that can be used to rapidly remove water, as it will absorb nearby water when placed.

Sponges in Minecraft can be an incredibly helpful tool when it comes to rapidly removing large amounts of water. Using a sponge would be a great way to fix a base that was griefed by another player who drowned it in water.

Even simpler tasks such as draining out a pond becomes a whole lot simpler just by using a sponge instead of a bucket or filling it in with blocks.

This block can be obtained from Ocean Monuments, as an Elder Guardian will always drop a wet sponge upon being defeated. Players who are lucky may also be able to encounter a "sponge room".

This article will break down how Minecraft players can get their hands on sponges in-game.

How to get sponges in Minecraft

Before Minecraft players can start using sponges, they have to get their hands on one first. In order to get a sponge, players should make make their way to the nearest Ocean Monument. As of right now, this location is the only place to get a sponge without using console commands or creative mode.

The most foolproof and ensured way to get a sponge is by killing an Elder Guardian. These hostile mobs will always drop at least one wet sponge upon being killed by the player. While defeating an Elder Guardian is no simple feat, it does offer quiet the nifty reward for those who pull it off.

Minecraft players with a bit of luck on their side may also encounter a "sponge room", which has the chance to be generated as part of an Ocean Monument. These rooms offer a great deal of sponges, an average of about 30 per room, that can be quickly harvested and collected by players. These blocks can be mined by hand or with any tool, but a hoe would be the fastest tool to use.

Using a Sponge in Minecraft

Sponges can be used to absorb a large amount of water, and will do so in all seven directions of the block itself when placed. However, sponges will cap out the total amount of water that they will absorb at 65 blocks worth of water per sponge.

A sponge will always absorb the water closest to itself first, and can not absorb any water that it is not adjacent to. In order to make most effective use out of sponges, players should try to place them on source blocks of water. This will offer a more permanent removal of water, instead of the water simply flowing back around the sponge.

When a sponge has absorbed the total amount of water that it can, it will be converted into a wet sponge. Sponges in this form is how most players will likely encounter the block when they first get one.

Wet sponges can be instantly dried out when placed inside of the Nether. Otherwise, players can dry them out using a furnace and a fuel source. Drying a sponge with a furnace will also grant the achievement "Dry Spell". Once the block has been dried out, it can be used again to absorb more water.

