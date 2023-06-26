10 best Minecraft 1.20 seeds for loot

Minecraft 1.20 broadened the avenues for you to explore your world by adding new items to loot and new structures to investigate. The addition of archeology and items like smithing templates brought new life into existing generated structures and provided more reasons to check them out. However, certain world seeds offer up more generated structures than others early on.
If you are hunting for quick loot items, you'll ideally want to find world seeds that offer up plenty of structures right away. Fortunately, countless seeds exist that can meet this requirement on both the Java and Bedrock Editions of the game.
Those seeking seeds with fast access to loot chests in generated structures can rest assured there are plenty of options on the table. This article lists ten seeds you can try out.
Ten Minecraft 1.20 seeds that offer plenty of structures to loot
1) 5369984945557223422 (Java)
You will spawn on the shores of a sizable lake in this seed, but if it's loot you're looking for, there are plenty of structures to search. Fortunately, there are multiple villages to easily loot before heading to the more dangerous structures worth investigating.
In addition to villages, you can find a pillager outpost, some ruined Nether portals, and a set of cold ocean ruins a short distance from the spawn point as well.
Locations of note
- Village 1 - X: -288 Z: -160
- Village 2 - X: -272 Z: 112
- Village 3 - X: 80 Z: 256
- Village 4 - X: -688 Z: 304
- Village 5 - X: -352 Z: 576
- Pillager Outpost - X: -368 Z: -464
- Ruined Portal 1 - X: 168 Z: 136
- Ruined Portal 2 - X: -328 Z: 344
- Ruined Portal 3 - X: -392 Z: -552
- Cold Ocean Ruins - X: -136 Z: 392
- Shipwreck - X: 24 Z: -472
- Trail Ruins - X: 120 Z: -360
2) -7245747016773246436 (Java)
Desert biomes became much more helpful in Minecraft after the recent update. Camels roam desert villages, desert pyramids and desert wells both offer archeological blocks to brush, and desert pyramids also contain new armor trim patterns. This seed should allow you to make use of many of these structures to acquire goodies.
Even better, this Minecraft seed also contains more than a few ruined portals and even a pillager outpost worth checking out.
Locations of note
- Village 1 - X: 368 Z: 304
- Village 2 - X: 816 Z: 224
- Village 3 - X: 624 Z: -464
- Ruined Portal 1 - X: 360 Z: 104
- Ruined Portal 2 - X: 216 Z: -312
- Ruined Portal 3 - X: 872 Z: 264
- Ruined Portal 4 - X: 808 Z: -584
- Desert Well - X: 376 Z: 169
- Desert Pyramid 1 - X: 24 Z: 216
- Desert Pyramid 2 - X: 712 Z: 184
- Desert Pyramid 3 - X: 712 Z: -360
- Desert Pyramid 4 - X: 776 Z: -648
- Pillager Outpost - X: 48 Z: 224
3) 6288005623918799356 (Java)
This Minecraft seed may not seem like much upon a cursory glance, but it's what lies beneath that counts the most. Mountain ranges are notorious for housing ancient cities under their surface, and this seed has them in bunches. Hopefully, the large number of cities in this seed's spawn area should be able to provide you with the elusive Silence armor trim pattern.
Locations of note
- Village - X: 240 Z: -288
- Ancient City 1 - X: 232 Y: -51 Z: -216
- Ancient City 2 - X: 440 Y: -51 Z: 136
- Ancient City 3 - X: 104 Y: -51 Z: 152
- Ancient City 4 - X: -296 Y: -51 Z: 168
- Ancient City 5 - X: -648 Y: -51 Z: 632
- Ancient City 6 - X: -232 Y: -51 Z: 552
- Ancient City 7 - X: 120 Y: -51 Z: 456
- Ancient City 8 - X: 488 Y: -51 Z: 568
4) 4081465502163369733 (Java)
Although there isn't any one specific generated structure that stands out in this seed, it does have the benefit of variety surrounding the spawn point. You can choose between villages, desert pyramids, shipwrecks, ocean ruins, desert wells, and ruined portals all just a short distance from the spawn.
The good news for Minecraft 1.20 fans is that the ocean ruins in this seed's spawn biome can also carry sniffer eggs worth brushing suspicious sand for.
Locations of note
- Village - X: 16 Z: -144
- Desert Well - X: 160 Z: -221
- Desert Pyramid - X: 72 Z: 232
- Ocean Ruins 1 - X: -184 Z: -136
- Ocean Ruins 2 - X: -216 Z: 152
- Ocean Ruins 3 - X: -472 Z: -200
- Shipwreck 1 - X: -312 Z: -184
- Shipwreck 2 - X: -472 Z: 24
- Shipwreck 3 - X: -72 Z: 296
- Ruined Portal 1 - X: 168 Z: -520
- Ruined Portal 2 - X: -360 Z: -440
- Ruined Portal 3 - X: -600 Z: 120
5) -3614300047382744498 (Java)
Villages can often be one of the better sources of quick loot in Minecraft, and this Java Edition seed is emblematic of this fact. Even better, the villages are a short trip from other structures like pyramids, pillager outposts, and even an abandoned village for those who don't mind clearing the area out.
It's best to get equipped with quality gear before taking on the pillagers and the abandoned village, but the good news is that the various villages should help you get started on that task.
Locations of note
- Village 1 - X: -224 Z: 64
- Village 2 - X: -208 Z: -352
- Village 3 - X: 336 Z: -528
- Village 4 - X: 704 Z: -528
- Outpost 1 - X: -368 Z: -144
- Outpost 2 - X: 16 Z: -512
- Desert Well - X: 398 Z: 47
- Abandoned Village - X: 688 Z: 192
- Shipwreck - X: 504 Z: 184
- Pyramid 1 - X: -200 Z: 344
- Pyramid 2 - X: 248 Z: 168
- Pyramid 3 - X: 728 Z: 296
- Pyramid 4 - X: 1,032 Z: 120
- Pyramid 5 - X: 1,048 Z: -216
- Pyramid 6 - X: 808 Z: -216
- Pyramid 7 - X: 520 Z: -712
6) 165605352 (Bedrock)
It isn't too often that you find a seed where you spawn directly on top of a generated structure filled with loot. However, that's exactly what this seed does in Bedrock Edition. In addition to the loot that can be found within the woodland mansion at spawn, there are also a few ruined portals and trail ruins to check out.
Locations of note
- Woodland Mansion - Spawn Point
- Ruined Portal 1 - X: 328 Z: 40
- Ruined Portal 2 - X: -392 Z: 152
- Trail Ruins 1 - X: -184 Z: 184
- Trail Ruins 2 - X: 120 Z: 312
7) 8403403903054887852 (Bedrock)
As previously noted, desert biomes are veritable goldmines for loot in Minecraft 1.20, and this Bedrock seed should provide quite a variety of different structures to loot. Regardless of whether you are hunting for loot chests or looking for suspicious sand to brush, you'll find both relatively quickly when this seed is loaded.
Locations of note
- Ruined Portal - X: 8 Z: 56
- Ruined Portal 2 - X: -360 Z: 248
- Desert Well 1 - X: -228 Z: 68
- Desert Well 2 - X: 373 Z: 35
- Desert Well 3 - X: 161 Z: -170
- Desert Well 4 - X: 193 Z: -158
- Pyramid 1 - X: 88 Z: 72
- Pyramid 2 - X: 184 Z: -280
- Pyramid 3 - X: -376 Z: 184
- Village 1 - X: -360 Z: 8
- Village 2 - X: 328 Z: 72
8) 4349791831285849707 (Bedrock)
Every so often, Minecraft generates a seed that results in some particularly unusual features. This Bedrock seed is a perfect example, as it features a set of trail ruins jammed in a large chasm directly above an ancient city. Not only does this save you digging time to find the trail ruins, but there are other looting locations as well.
Locations of note
- Trail Ruins - X: 88 Z: 88
- Ancient City - X: 88 Y: -51 Z: 88
- Village 1 - X: -312 Z: -200
- Village 2 - X: -328 Z: 104
- Village 3 - X: 184 Z: 168
- Ruined Portal 1 - X: -248 Z: 24
- Ruined Portal 2 - X: 56 Z: 344
9) -2434343709256651877 (Bedrock)
Minecraft 1.20's introduction of archeology also introduced pottery sherds as loot items, which can be found by brushing various suspicious blocks. This seed is an excellent one for finding any sherds related directly to desert structures, as it features multiple desert pyramids and wells. Even better, there are a few villages to assist you as well.
Locations of note
- Pyramid 1 - X: -344 Z: 72
- Pyramid 2 - X: 88 Z: 328
- Pyramid 3 - X: 360 Z: -152
- Pyramid 4 - X: -152 Z: -408
- Desert Well 1 - X: 41 Z: 120
- Desert Well 2 - X: -43 Z: -234
- Desert Well 3 - X: -339 Z: 290
- Desert Well 4 - X: 29 Z: 417
- Desert Well 5 - X: 394 Z: 22
- Desert Well 6 - X: 480 Z: 47
- Desert Well 7 - X: 427 Z: -186
- Desert Well 8 - X: 760 Z: -115
- Village 1 - X: -376 Z: 232
- Village 2 - X: 728 Z: 232
- Village 3 - X: 792 Z: -152
10) 1029446582854060852 (Bedrock)
Smithing templates were one of the biggest implementations in Minecraft 1.20, and they are scattered across various generated structures. Fortunately, this seed offers up just about every structure that contains them both in the Overworld and in the Nether, thanks to the presence of ruined portals close to the spawn point.
Locations of note
- Desert Village 1 - X: 8 Z: 72
- Desert Village 2 - X: -520 Z: 216
- Desert Well - X: 300 Z: -71
- Desert Pyramid - X: -424 Z: 168
- Ruined Portal - X: 328 Z: 24
- Ruined Portal 2 - X: -632 Z: 248
- Shipwreck 1 - X: -296 Z: -136
- Shipwreck 2 - X: -504 Z: -152
- Ocean Ruins 1 - X: -296 Z: 88
- Ocean Ruins 2 - X: -536 Z: 136
- Pillager Outpost - X: -680 Z: 184
- Trail Ruins - X: -904 Z: 232
- Jungle Temple - X: -680 Z: 280
- Woodland Mansion - X: -664 Z: 696
Although you will have to do some traveling to find all of the smithing templates this Bedrock seed provides, you'll at least have the advantage of instant access to a camel. Once saddled, this creature should be more than capable of whisking you away to any structure in the Overworld.