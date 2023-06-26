10 best Minecraft 1.20 seeds for loot

Minecraft 1.20 broadened the avenues for you to explore your world by adding new items to loot and new structures to investigate. The addition of archeology and items like smithing templates brought new life into existing generated structures and provided more reasons to check them out. However, certain world seeds offer up more generated structures than others early on.

If you are hunting for quick loot items, you'll ideally want to find world seeds that offer up plenty of structures right away. Fortunately, countless seeds exist that can meet this requirement on both the Java and Bedrock Editions of the game.

Those seeking seeds with fast access to loot chests in generated structures can rest assured there are plenty of options on the table. This article lists ten seeds you can try out.

Ten Minecraft 1.20 seeds that offer plenty of structures to loot

1) 5369984945557223422 (Java)

This Minecraft Java seed has multiple villages and other structures close to spawn (Image via Mojang)

You will spawn on the shores of a sizable lake in this seed, but if it's loot you're looking for, there are plenty of structures to search. Fortunately, there are multiple villages to easily loot before heading to the more dangerous structures worth investigating.

In addition to villages, you can find a pillager outpost, some ruined Nether portals, and a set of cold ocean ruins a short distance from the spawn point as well.

Locations of note

Village 1 - X: -288 Z: -160

- X: -288 Z: -160 Village 2 - X: -272 Z: 112

- X: -272 Z: 112 Village 3 - X: 80 Z: 256

- X: 80 Z: 256 Village 4 - X: -688 Z: 304

- X: -688 Z: 304 Village 5 - X: -352 Z: 576

- X: -352 Z: 576 Pillager Outpost - X: -368 Z: -464

- X: -368 Z: -464 Ruined Portal 1 - X: 168 Z: 136

- X: 168 Z: 136 Ruined Portal 2 - X: -328 Z: 344

- X: -328 Z: 344 Ruined Portal 3 - X: -392 Z: -552

- X: -392 Z: -552 Cold Ocean Ruins - X: -136 Z: 392

- X: -136 Z: 392 Shipwreck - X: 24 Z: -472

- X: 24 Z: -472 Trail Ruins - X: 120 Z: -360

2) -7245747016773246436 (Java)

This Minecraft seed offers desert loot, outpost loot, and archeological sites (Image via Mojang)

Desert biomes became much more helpful in Minecraft after the recent update. Camels roam desert villages, desert pyramids and desert wells both offer archeological blocks to brush, and desert pyramids also contain new armor trim patterns. This seed should allow you to make use of many of these structures to acquire goodies.

Even better, this Minecraft seed also contains more than a few ruined portals and even a pillager outpost worth checking out.

Locations of note

Village 1 - X: 368 Z: 304

- X: 368 Z: 304 Village 2 - X: 816 Z: 224

- X: 816 Z: 224 Village 3 - X: 624 Z: -464

- X: 624 Z: -464 Ruined Portal 1 - X: 360 Z: 104

- X: 360 Z: 104 Ruined Portal 2 - X: 216 Z: -312

- X: 216 Z: -312 Ruined Portal 3 - X: 872 Z: 264

- X: 872 Z: 264 Ruined Portal 4 - X: 808 Z: -584

- X: 808 Z: -584 Desert Well - X: 376 Z: 169

- X: 376 Z: 169 Desert Pyramid 1 - X: 24 Z: 216

- X: 24 Z: 216 Desert Pyramid 2 - X: 712 Z: 184

- X: 712 Z: 184 Desert Pyramid 3 - X: 712 Z: -360

- X: 712 Z: -360 Desert Pyramid 4 - X: 776 Z: -648

- X: 776 Z: -648 Pillager Outpost - X: 48 Z: 224

3) 6288005623918799356 (Java)

The frigid mountains near this Minecraft seed's village contain a dark secret (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed may not seem like much upon a cursory glance, but it's what lies beneath that counts the most. Mountain ranges are notorious for housing ancient cities under their surface, and this seed has them in bunches. Hopefully, the large number of cities in this seed's spawn area should be able to provide you with the elusive Silence armor trim pattern.

Locations of note

Village - X: 240 Z: -288

- X: 240 Z: -288 Ancient City 1 - X: 232 Y: -51 Z: -216

- X: 232 Y: -51 Z: -216 Ancient City 2 - X: 440 Y: -51 Z: 136

- X: 440 Y: -51 Z: 136 Ancient City 3 - X: 104 Y: -51 Z: 152

- X: 104 Y: -51 Z: 152 Ancient City 4 - X: -296 Y: -51 Z: 168

- X: -296 Y: -51 Z: 168 Ancient City 5 - X: -648 Y: -51 Z: 632

- X: -648 Y: -51 Z: 632 Ancient City 6 - X: -232 Y: -51 Z: 552

- X: -232 Y: -51 Z: 552 Ancient City 7 - X: 120 Y: -51 Z: 456

- X: 120 Y: -51 Z: 456 Ancient City 8 - X: 488 Y: -51 Z: 568

4) 4081465502163369733 (Java)

A desert pyramid is only the beginning of this Minecraft Java seed's bounties (Image via Mojang)

Although there isn't any one specific generated structure that stands out in this seed, it does have the benefit of variety surrounding the spawn point. You can choose between villages, desert pyramids, shipwrecks, ocean ruins, desert wells, and ruined portals all just a short distance from the spawn.

The good news for Minecraft 1.20 fans is that the ocean ruins in this seed's spawn biome can also carry sniffer eggs worth brushing suspicious sand for.

Locations of note

Village - X: 16 Z: -144

- X: 16 Z: -144 Desert Well - X: 160 Z: -221

- X: 160 Z: -221 Desert Pyramid - X: 72 Z: 232

- X: 72 Z: 232 Ocean Ruins 1 - X: -184 Z: -136

- X: -184 Z: -136 Ocean Ruins 2 - X: -216 Z: 152

- X: -216 Z: 152 Ocean Ruins 3 - X: -472 Z: -200

- X: -472 Z: -200 Shipwreck 1 - X: -312 Z: -184

- X: -312 Z: -184 Shipwreck 2 - X: -472 Z: 24

- X: -472 Z: 24 Shipwreck 3 - X: -72 Z: 296

- X: -72 Z: 296 Ruined Portal 1 - X: 168 Z: -520

- X: 168 Z: -520 Ruined Portal 2 - X: -360 Z: -440

- X: -360 Z: -440 Ruined Portal 3 - X: -600 Z: 120

5) -3614300047382744498 (Java)

Minecraft fans who love villages won't lack for loot in this seed (Image via Mojang)

Villages can often be one of the better sources of quick loot in Minecraft, and this Java Edition seed is emblematic of this fact. Even better, the villages are a short trip from other structures like pyramids, pillager outposts, and even an abandoned village for those who don't mind clearing the area out.

It's best to get equipped with quality gear before taking on the pillagers and the abandoned village, but the good news is that the various villages should help you get started on that task.

Locations of note

Village 1 - X: -224 Z: 64

- X: -224 Z: 64 Village 2 - X: -208 Z: -352

- X: -208 Z: -352 Village 3 - X: 336 Z: -528

- X: 336 Z: -528 Village 4 - X: 704 Z: -528

- X: 704 Z: -528 Outpost 1 - X: -368 Z: -144

- X: -368 Z: -144 Outpost 2 - X: 16 Z: -512

- X: 16 Z: -512 Desert Well - X: 398 Z: 47

- X: 398 Z: 47 Abandoned Village - X: 688 Z: 192

- X: 688 Z: 192 Shipwreck - X: 504 Z: 184

- X: 504 Z: 184 Pyramid 1 - X: -200 Z: 344

- X: -200 Z: 344 Pyramid 2 - X: 248 Z: 168

- X: 248 Z: 168 Pyramid 3 - X: 728 Z: 296

- X: 728 Z: 296 Pyramid 4 - X: 1,032 Z: 120

- X: 1,032 Z: 120 Pyramid 5 - X: 1,048 Z: -216

- X: 1,048 Z: -216 Pyramid 6 - X: 808 Z: -216

- X: 808 Z: -216 Pyramid 7 - X: 520 Z: -712

6) 165605352 (Bedrock)

A woodland mansion and more await Minecraft Bedrock players right at this seed's starting point (Image via Mojang)

It isn't too often that you find a seed where you spawn directly on top of a generated structure filled with loot. However, that's exactly what this seed does in Bedrock Edition. In addition to the loot that can be found within the woodland mansion at spawn, there are also a few ruined portals and trail ruins to check out.

Locations of note

Woodland Mansion - Spawn Point

- Spawn Point Ruined Portal 1 - X: 328 Z: 40

- X: 328 Z: 40 Ruined Portal 2 - X: -392 Z: 152

- X: -392 Z: 152 Trail Ruins 1 - X: -184 Z: 184

- X: -184 Z: 184 Trail Ruins 2 - X: 120 Z: 312

7) 8403403903054887852 (Bedrock)

An assortment of desert biome structures are ready to be looted in this Minecraft seed (Image via Mojang)

As previously noted, desert biomes are veritable goldmines for loot in Minecraft 1.20, and this Bedrock seed should provide quite a variety of different structures to loot. Regardless of whether you are hunting for loot chests or looking for suspicious sand to brush, you'll find both relatively quickly when this seed is loaded.

Locations of note

Ruined Portal - X: 8 Z: 56

- X: 8 Z: 56 Ruined Portal 2 - X: -360 Z: 248

- X: -360 Z: 248 Desert Well 1 - X: -228 Z: 68

- X: -228 Z: 68 Desert Well 2 - X: 373 Z: 35

- X: 373 Z: 35 Desert Well 3 - X: 161 Z: -170

- X: 161 Z: -170 Desert Well 4 - X: 193 Z: -158

- X: 193 Z: -158 Pyramid 1 - X: 88 Z: 72

- X: 88 Z: 72 Pyramid 2 - X: 184 Z: -280

- X: 184 Z: -280 Pyramid 3 - X: -376 Z: 184

- X: -376 Z: 184 Village 1 - X: -360 Z: 8

- X: -360 Z: 8 Village 2 - X: 328 Z: 72

8) 4349791831285849707 (Bedrock)

This Minecraft Bedrock seed has a particularly unusual set of generated structures underground (Image via Mojang)

Every so often, Minecraft generates a seed that results in some particularly unusual features. This Bedrock seed is a perfect example, as it features a set of trail ruins jammed in a large chasm directly above an ancient city. Not only does this save you digging time to find the trail ruins, but there are other looting locations as well.

Locations of note

Trail Ruins - X: 88 Z: 88

- X: 88 Z: 88 Ancient City - X: 88 Y: -51 Z: 88

- X: 88 Y: -51 Z: 88 Village 1 - X: -312 Z: -200

- X: -312 Z: -200 Village 2 - X: -328 Z: 104

- X: -328 Z: 104 Village 3 - X: 184 Z: 168

- X: 184 Z: 168 Ruined Portal 1 - X: -248 Z: 24

- X: -248 Z: 24 Ruined Portal 2 - X: 56 Z: 344

9) -2434343709256651877 (Bedrock)

Pottery sherds should be readily available for Minecraft players in this seed (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.20's introduction of archeology also introduced pottery sherds as loot items, which can be found by brushing various suspicious blocks. This seed is an excellent one for finding any sherds related directly to desert structures, as it features multiple desert pyramids and wells. Even better, there are a few villages to assist you as well.

Locations of note

Pyramid 1 - X: -344 Z: 72

- X: -344 Z: 72 Pyramid 2 - X: 88 Z: 328

- X: 88 Z: 328 Pyramid 3 - X: 360 Z: -152

- X: 360 Z: -152 Pyramid 4 - X: -152 Z: -408

- X: -152 Z: -408 Desert Well 1 - X: 41 Z: 120

- X: 41 Z: 120 Desert Well 2 - X: -43 Z: -234

- X: -43 Z: -234 Desert Well 3 - X: -339 Z: 290

- X: -339 Z: 290 Desert Well 4 - X: 29 Z: 417

- X: 29 Z: 417 Desert Well 5 - X: 394 Z: 22

- X: 394 Z: 22 Desert Well 6 - X: 480 Z: 47

- X: 480 Z: 47 Desert Well 7 - X: 427 Z: -186

- X: 427 Z: -186 Desert Well 8 - X: 760 Z: -115

- X: 760 Z: -115 Village 1 - X: -376 Z: 232

- X: -376 Z: 232 Village 2 - X: 728 Z: 232

- X: 728 Z: 232 Village 3 - X: 792 Z: -152

10) 1029446582854060852 (Bedrock)

The structures in this seed offer up nearly every smithing template in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Smithing templates were one of the biggest implementations in Minecraft 1.20, and they are scattered across various generated structures. Fortunately, this seed offers up just about every structure that contains them both in the Overworld and in the Nether, thanks to the presence of ruined portals close to the spawn point.

Locations of note

Desert Village 1 - X: 8 Z: 72

- X: 8 Z: 72 Desert Village 2 - X: -520 Z: 216

- X: -520 Z: 216 Desert Well - X: 300 Z: -71

- X: 300 Z: -71 Desert Pyramid - X: -424 Z: 168

- X: -424 Z: 168 Ruined Portal - X: 328 Z: 24

- X: 328 Z: 24 Ruined Portal 2 - X: -632 Z: 248

- X: -632 Z: 248 Shipwreck 1 - X: -296 Z: -136

- X: -296 Z: -136 Shipwreck 2 - X: -504 Z: -152

- X: -504 Z: -152 Ocean Ruins 1 - X: -296 Z: 88

- X: -296 Z: 88 Ocean Ruins 2 - X: -536 Z: 136

- X: -536 Z: 136 Pillager Outpost - X: -680 Z: 184

- X: -680 Z: 184 Trail Ruins - X: -904 Z: 232

- X: -904 Z: 232 Jungle Temple - X: -680 Z: 280

- X: -680 Z: 280 Woodland Mansion - X: -664 Z: 696

Although you will have to do some traveling to find all of the smithing templates this Bedrock seed provides, you'll at least have the advantage of instant access to a camel. Once saddled, this creature should be more than capable of whisking you away to any structure in the Overworld.

