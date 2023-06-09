Minecraft suspicious sand and gravel guide: Uses, location, loot, and more

Minecraft's archeology system has finally been introduced in the 1.20 Trails & Tales update after initially being postponed from the Caves & Cliffs update. By using a brush, players can excavate suspicious sand and gravel blocks to collect loot items, including new ones like sniffer eggs and pottery sherds.

Although suspicious sand and gravel are the crux of Minecraft's new archeology feature, there are certain things that players should be aware of. These blocks are incredibly fragile and don't operate like many of their counterparts. Since this is the case, it's a good idea to review how they operate.

Minecraft fans who are excited to check out these two new blocks in the 1.20 update should brush up on some information about them first.

Examining the two new suspicious blocks introduced in Minecraft 1.20

Suspicious sand

Currently, suspicious sand blocks in Minecraft 1.20 naturally generate in new rooms found underneath desert pyramids. They can also appear at the bottom of desert wells and generate within ocean ruins structures found in warm temperature oceans.

Suspicious sand features a slightly altered texture from ordinary sand, and more cracks and holes can be seen on its surface. These blocks are influenced by gravity and will break when they fall without dropping anything. The same can be said if broken by hand or with a tool, even if the tool is enchanted with Silk Touch.

Suspicious sand in Minecraft can drop as an obtainable item if it falls from more than 30 blocks in height, falls onto an upward-facing bubble column, or falls through two cobweb blocks stacked on top of each other. However, the block won't retain the loot items found inside.

The primary use of suspicious sand is to brush it with the new brush tool in Minecraft. After being brushed for a few seconds, it will release any items it contains and become an ordinary sand block. The items contained within suspicious sand will depend on where the block is generated.

Items found in suspicious sand (Desert Pyramids):

Archer Pottery Sherds

Emeralds

Gunpowder

Miner Pottery Sherds

Prize Pottery Sherds

Skull Pottery Sherds

TNT Blocks

Diamonds

Items found in suspicious sand (Desert Wells):

Arms Up Pottery Sherds

Brewer Pottery Sherds

Bricks

Emeralds

Sticks

Suspicious Stew

Items found in suspicious sand (Warm Ocean Ruins):

Coal

Emeralds

Wheat

Wooden Hoes

Gold Nuggets

Angler Pottery Sherds

Shelter Pottery Sherds

Snort Pottery Sherds

Sniffer Eggs

Iron Axes

Suspicious gravel

Much like suspicious sand in Minecraft, suspicious gravel is a gravity-influenced block that is incredibly fragile but contains loot items that will pop out when brushed. These items are also dependent on where the suspicious gravel block naturally generates within the world.

Like suspicious sand, Minecraft players won't be able to break the block to pick it up in most circumstances. It can also be dropped if it falls from 30 blocks in height, through two vertical cobweb blocks, or onto a bubble column. Otherwise, players will need to use commands or Creative Mode to collect the block.

Suspicious gravel naturally generates within Minecraft's cold temperature ocean ruins structures as well as the new trail ruins structures introduced in the 1.20 update. Brushing suspicious gravel will allow its loot to emerge and will convert the block back into an ordinary gravel block.

Unlike suspicious sand blocks, suspicious gravel found within trail ruins has two separate loot tables in Minecraft 1.20. Depending on the block that is brushed, common or rare items can pop out of the block that yield different items.

Items found in suspicious gravel (Cold Ocean Ruins):

Coal

Emeralds

Wheat

Wooden Hoes

Gold Nuggets

Blade Pottery Sherds

Explorer Pottery Sherds

Mourner Pottery Sherds

Plenty Pottery Sherds

Iron Axes

Items found in suspicious gravel (Trail Ruins - Common):

Blue Dye

Bricks

Brown Candles

Emeralds

Green Candles

Light Blue Dye

Orange Dye

Purple Candles

Red Candles

Wheat

White Dye

Wooden Hoes

Yellow Dye

Beetroot Seeds

Blue Stained Glass Panes

Coal

Dead Bushes

Flower Pots

Leads

Light Blue Stained Glass Panes

Magenta Stained Glass Panes

Oak Hanging Signs

Pink Stained Glass Panes

Purple Stained Glass Panes

Red Stained Glass Panes

Spruce Hanging Signs

String

Wheat Seeds

Yellow Stained Glass Panes

Gold Nuggets

Items found in suspicious gravel (Trail Ruins - Rare):

Burn Pottery Sherds

Danger Pottery Sherds

Relic Music Discs

Friend Pottery Shards

Heart Pottery Sherds

Heartbreak Pottery Sherds

Host Armor Trim Smithing Templates

Howl Pottery Sherds

Raiser Armor Trim Smithing Templates

Shaper Armor Trim Smithing Templates

Sheaf Pottery Sherds

Wayfinder Armor Trim Smithing Templates

In the future, Minecraft may add even more uses and loot to suspicious sand and gravel blocks. Mojang hasn't made any announcements to indicate this, but archeology is a new feature in the popular sandbox game, so it will likely receive more developments down the road.

