How to get and use the brush in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft is a continually evolving game that has been receiving countless updates and improvements since its release in 2011, solidifying its status as one of the most popular games of all time. Fans from all over the world play the game to explore or create incredible structures.

The upcoming update 1.20, set to release later in 2023, is highly anticipated by fans, featuring new mobs like camels and sniffers and a cherry blossom biome. However, perhaps one of the most anticipated additions to the game is archeology, which allows gamers to dig up relics from Minecraft's past using a new brush tool.

As of now, the details of how to obtain and use the brush tool in Minecraft 1.20 have not been officially announced by Mojang Studios. However, it is expected that players will need to craft the brush tool using certain materials and then use it to excavate specific sites in the game. It is also speculated that the brush tool may have durability, meaning it can only be used for a limited number of digs before breaking. More information will likely be revealed closer to the release of the update.

Part of the mass appeal of Minecraft is the ability to explore and discover items in the blocky world. With the recently released snapshot and beta, gamers are able to take part in the brand-new archeology, which rewards careful searching with fantastic treasures.

Archeology is done using a special brush tool, which can be used to brush items, including the elusive suspicious sand. Here is everything you need to know about the brush and how to use it in the game.

Creating the new brush tool in Minecraft

Players can use the brush tool to locate treasures, including pottery shards (Image via Mojang)

To get started brushing away in Minecraft, you are going to first create this brand-new tool. To do so, you will need to head to the crafting table and insert three pieces of string as well as two sticks.

Once you place these on the crafting table, it will output the brush tool. With the brush in hand, you can begin brushing different objects. However, you need to keep an eye out for suspicious sand.

Finding and unearthing Minecraft's secrets

Uncovering pottery shards can allow players to piece together decorated pots (Image via Mojang)

Once you have a brush, you will want to head to a desert biome and locate the desert temple. You will need to tread carefully as you search for suspicious sand.

This is sand that looks slightly different than normal sand, and you will instantly notice it upon looking closely at it. Once this sand is discovered, you should approach it with your brush tool in hand.

Carefully brush away the years of sand, and a randomized item will emerge from within. This item can be a diamond, an emerald, a sniffer egg, or even a pottery shard.

Piecing together the past

Pottery shards can be interchanged to create unique patterns (Image via Mojang)

Once you locate a pottery shard, you will notice that it has a special symbol on it. There are many different pottery shards with different symbols, and you can combine four of them to create a decorated pot.

These pots can be set up around your build as a decoration, and they can be customized with different symbols to create truly unique and inspirational builds based on Minecraft's past.

With so much to see and discover in the 1.20 update, players will be looking forward to creating a brush tool and discovering all the relics of their dreams.

