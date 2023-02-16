Archeology in new Minecraft snapshot and beta: All you need to know

There is always so much to see and discover in Minecraft. Whether walking through the Overworld, exploring deep seas and caves, or venturing into the Nether and The End dimensions, exploration never ceases.

However, many Minecraft players have pondered the history of the blocky world and what events occurred before they arrived. The latest 1.20 update, set to release in 2023, promises to provide answers to some of these questions with the introduction of a new feature: archeology.

Although the update is not yet officially released, players can get a sneak peek through the special snapshot and beta releases. The archeology feature will allow players to explore and unearth the secrets of the world as they embark on new adventures.

Everything players need to know about archeology in the Minecraft 1.20 snapshot and beta

One of the most exciting aspects of playing Minecraft is the thrill of discovery that comes with exploring its vast and varied worlds. From stumbling upon hidden treasures to uncovering secret nooks and crannies, there's always something new to discover.

With the 1.20 update, you will be able to use the archeology ability whenever you stumble upon special patches of sand, called suspicious sand, in the desert. Upon finding this sand, you will need to use the special brush tool provided by archeology to brush away the suspicious sand. In doing so, you will have a chance to discover many items, including pottery shards and eggs of the sniffer, one of the newest mob in the game.

Piecing it all together with archeology in Minecraft 1.20

With archeology, players will be able to discover ancient pottery by finding four matching pottery shards (Image via Mojang)

Part of the fun of archeology is delving deep into the ancient history of Minecraft. One of the best ways to do this is to discover the relics of previous civilizations. The new archeology ability allows you to brush away suspicious sand and discover pottery shards and other artifacts.

There are different designs on each pot that tell part of a story of Minecraft's history. When you collect four of the shards, you can combine them into a completed pot and then place the pot as a decorative item.

When you are finished with the pot, you can use a tool to break it back into pottery shards or you can simply pick it up with nothing equipped in your hands to move it to another location.

Getting access to the 1.20 snapshot and beta

Getting early access to all of the exciting features of the 1.20 update is possible through the snapshot or beta.

For Java Edition, you will use the snapshot, which can be installed easily by simply opening the launcher, navigating to the Installations tab, and enabling the snapshot.

For Bedrock Edition, you will need to nab the beta, which you can do by heading over to the Microsoft Store. Once there, you will need to pick up the Xbox Insider Hub app and install it on your system. You will then need to open the app and head to the menu where you can select the Minecraft option. In this section, select Beta and then select join. This will initiate the download.

Those who decide to join the snapshot or beta should ensure they create a backup of their previous worlds before doing so.

