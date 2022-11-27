Minecraft Java Edition download: How to download the latest version in 2022

Millions of players worldwide take pleasure in playing Minecraft Java Edition, the original version of the game. The sandbox title has established a name for itself since its full release in 2011 and has sustained a consistent evolution in 2022.

As the game's popularity rises, new players routinely explore the title to express their creative side. Previously, there was a great deal of confusion over which version they should purchase since there were two alternatives available: Bedrock and Java. However, the two versions were merged earlier this year, and a single purchase is required to access both.

How to download Minecraft Java Edition in 2022

Step 1: Head to the game's official website and tap on the "Get Minecraft" button.

You must tap on the "Computer" option to find the game's page (Image via Mojang)

Step 2: Select the "Computer" option to reach the Java Edition page.

Alternatively, you may directly use this link to access the game's page: https://www.minecraft.net/en-us/store/minecraft-java-bedrock-edition-pc.

Now, you will have to tap on the "Buy Minecraft" button (Image via Mojang)

Step 3: You must now tap on the "Buy Minecraft" button and sign in with your Microsoft account (create an account if there isn't an existing one).

You can now sign in and then proceed with the purchase and then the download (Image via Mojang)

Step 4: Finally, you may select your region and proceed with the purchase of the game. Once acquired, you may download and enjoy playing Java Edition.

Those who own the game pass would not have to end up buying the game (Image via Xbox)

An important thing to note is that the game is a part of the Xbox Game Pass. Hence, if you own the pass, you will not have to spend any money.

Minimum requirements to run Java Edition

CPU: Intel Core i3-3210 3.2 GHz / AMD A8-7600 APU 3.1 GHz / Apple M1 or equivalent

Intel Core i3-3210 3.2 GHz / AMD A8-7600 APU 3.1 GHz / Apple M1 or equivalent RAM: 2 GB

2 GB OS: Windows 7 and up or macOS: 10.14.5 Mojave and up (versions later than 1.18 are no longer supported on Mac OS below version 10.14.5). Linux varies by OS, but we require Orca 3.32 or higher for screen read functionality.

Windows 7 and up or macOS: 10.14.5 Mojave and up (versions later than 1.18 are no longer supported on Mac OS below version 10.14.5). Linux varies by OS, but we require Orca 3.32 or higher for screen read functionality. GPU: Integrated: Intel HD Graphics 4000 (Ivy Bridge) or AMD Radeon R5 series (Kaveri line) with OpenGL 4.41 / Discrete: Nvidia GeForce 400 Series or AMD Radeon HD 7000 series with OpenGL 4.4

Intel HD Graphics 4000 (Ivy Bridge) or AMD Radeon R5 series (Kaveri line) with OpenGL 4.41 / Nvidia GeForce 400 Series or AMD Radeon HD 7000 series with OpenGL 4.4 Pixel Shader: 5.0

5.0 Vertex Shader: 5.0

5.0 HDD (Storage space): At least 1 GB

Recommended

CPU: Intel Core i5-4690 3.5GHz / AMD A10-7800 APU 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Intel Core i5-4690 3.5GHz / AMD A10-7800 APU 3.5 GHz or equivalent RAM: 4 GB

4 GB OS: Windows 10 (and above) or macOS: 10.14.5 Mojave and up

Windows 10 (and above) or macOS: 10.14.5 Mojave and up GPU: GeForce 700 Series or AMD Radeon Rx 200 Series (excluding integrated chipsets) with OpenGL 4.5

GeForce 700 Series or AMD Radeon Rx 200 Series (excluding integrated chipsets) with OpenGL 4.5 Pixel Shader: 5.0

5.0 Vertex Shader: 5.0

5.0 HDD (Storage space): 4 GB

4 GB Dedicated Video RAM: 256 MB

The requirements are minimal, and most PCs can run it without problems.

