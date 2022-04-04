5 best PC games like Minecraft for free (2022)

Mojang Studios' flagship sandbox video game, Minecraft, is one of the best-selling video games ever, with over 238 million copies sold worldwide. The block-like characters and the game's pixelated graphics set it aside from other games in this genre.

The 3D world of the game with infinite terrain lets players explore new places and build their own worlds by extracting raw materials, craft tools, and more. The Mojang classic also has different game modes that players can enjoy.

From Android to Windows, the game is available on various platforms and has inspired many games of a similar nature. The list below includes a few PC games that will be enjoyable for players fond of Minecraft.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.

Free alternatives for Minecraft compatible with PC

1) Terasology

From the blocky universe to the pixelated graphics, Terasolgy is often mistaken for Minecraft because of its visuals. That being said, this game does have its own unique elements that players can enjoy.

The open-source voxel-based game also receives updates that introduce new features to the gameplay. The developers give players the chance to develop Terasology even further via modules and game extensions.

To download it, tap here.

2) Creativerse

As the name suggests, the game is all about creation and exploration. Inspired by Minecraft’s immense world, the game allows players to discover new biomes, fight off strange creatures, extract raw materials, uncover hidden treasures, etc.

From hunting to farming, there are many activities like cooking, mining, building, etc., that gamers can indulge in. Players can also invite their friends to enjoy their private worlds and go on adventures together.

To download it from Steam, tap here.

3) Trove

Much like Minecraft, this game encourages creativity and craftsmanship. Moreover, the voxel nature of the game also makes it similar to the Mojang classic when it comes to its graphical nature.

However, Trove is heavily inspired by Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) and Role Playing Games (RPG) titles, and hence, its gameplay is unique compared to the other games on the list. Players will be given the option to choose from different classes, select crafting specialties, and climb through the various levels that the game offers.

To download it from Steam, tap here.

4) Unturned

The characters in this free-to-play game will surely remind players of the block-like characters in Minecraft. The gameplay of this title is quite similar to the survival mode in the Mojang classic, and it offers six different maps – Prince Edward Island, Washington, Hawaii, Russia, Germany, and The Yukon, for players to explore.

The main motive of the gamers will be to survive in a zombie-infested world. From swords to machine guns, the range of weapons offered by Unturned to encourage players on their quest for survival is quite diverse.

To download it from Steam, tap here.

5) Robocraft

Instead of building buildings out of blocks, players can create robots using the components offered by the game. The futuristic alien backdrop of Robocraft is also quite different from the open world that Minecraft offers.

From flying machines to replica batmobiles, the range of vehicles that gamers can build in this game is quite exciting. Beginners might face difficulty in terms of controls and gameplay, but if they are into robot brawls, they must surely give this a go!

To download it from Steam, tap here.

