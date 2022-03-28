"Lack of violence in Minecraft and its simplicity encourages me to create content around it": Shivam "I.M.Bixu" Rajput

The vast pixelated open-world of Minecraft offers gamers a lot to explore and create. The sandbox game with block-like characters has no dearth of activities for its player-base, allowing content creators to upload different engaging videos for their audience to enjoy.

Shivam "I.M.Bixu" Rajput is one such YouTuber fast approaching 2 million subscribers on his channel. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Debolina Banerjee, he talked about his journey as a content creator, his love for the immersive world of Minecraft, his partnership with OpraahFX, and more.

I.M.Bixu on his journey as a Minecraft content creator

Q. It has been two years since you started uploading videos on your YouTube channel. What has the experience been like so far? What inspired you to become a content creator?

I.M.Bixu: Over the past two years, I have experienced many ups and downs, but in the end, the hard work has paid off. Additionally, my content has evolved from what it was back then to what it is now.

Everything has evolved, down to the tiniest detail. Since childhood, I have been into gaming, and I began watching gaming channels on YouTube a lot. The scenarios that I imagined in my head made me feel like I was already a gamer.

It was my mother who saw some potential in me and asked me to give it a try instead of just watching others play. I decided to start a YouTube channel after following PewDiePie, BeastBoyShub, and Markiplier for about two years.

Q. Since gaming is still not considered a career option by many Indians, did you face any criticism during your initial days as a gamer? How did your parents react to you becoming a YouTuber?

I.M.Bixu: Since gaming is still relatively new in India, people do not really consider being a gamer to be a legitimate career. The concept of being a YouTuber is not a real profession and is still perceived by many people today.

Nevertheless, I still wanted to be one. It was definitely a big no from my family, and my neighbors used to think that I was wasting my time. According to everyone, either you play games or study because you cannot do both.

Initially, my family was hesitant. However, after I began to grow as a gamer, they realized the potential in me and gaming, and now everyone is thinking highly of me!

Q. During your initial days as a YouTuber, you used to create content around shooter games like CS: GO and PUBG Mobile. What made you switch to becoming a Minecraft YouTuber?

I.M.Bixu: At that time, people loved shooter games like CS: GO and PUBG. Everyone went crazy over them. A period of time followed when PUBG Mobile was suddenly banned, and people started to go bananas over Minecraft content.

As I was primarily involved with CS: GO, I was told that the reason for banning such games was the violence attached to them. I got scared because I had just started my channel and did not want to stop so soon, so I decided to follow the public demand.

Additionally, I was fascinated by the game as it is a very creative game that allows us to use our imaginations.

Q. YouTubers usually have funny anecdotes behind naming their channel. What's the story behind naming your channel "I.M.Bixu"?

I.M.Bixu: When I was in the ninth grade, I switched schools where I got to know a couple of guys who got along really well with me. They were the first guys I talked to about my dream of starting my own YouTube channel.

These friends of mine were very supportive, noticing that I was not just daydreaming and that I was interested in doing something on YouTube. In a conversation with them, I expressed my desire to be a gaming content creator and asked for name suggestions.

We experimented a lot with the channel name at first, but nothing appealed to me. When one of my friends came up with the name BIXU, it immediately caught my attention, and I really liked it. Next, I just added "I am" to the term "Bixu," which is how my journey began.

Q. Since your content entirely revolves around Minecraft now, what is the best aspect of the sandbox game that allows you to create more and more videos around it?

I.M.Bixu: Minecraft is a very peaceful and soothing game. I am fascinated by it since it is both a mind game and an entertaining one. You can use your imagination to build your own city, house, and assets.

There is no violence in Minecraft, and it is straightforward, which is why I enjoy playing and creating content about it.

Q. From exploring new landscapes to creating various structures, Minecraft offers a wide range of activities that players can enjoy. Which activities do you have the most fun indulging in and why?

I.M.Bixu: Minecraft is a very creative and inventive game where we can create our assets, cities, etc. It is very engaging and eye-catching because our imaginations can take us on adventures, and we can explore.

What I enjoy the most in Minecraft is building things and exploring. As a result, someone will never get bored playing this game because creativity has no limits.

Q. You were recently signed by OpraahFX, which happens to be one of the most famous marketing agencies in India. What made you join the gaming section of the company?

I.M.Bixu: I used to follow a lot of gaming content creators and discovered that they are managed by talent agencies that are helping them gain exposure. As I did some further research, I found out that all the gamers I look up to are managed by OPgaming and OpraahFX.

Since then, I've been watching OpraahFX closely, and shortly after that, the company signed my friend Andreobee, so I decided to join the company. At some point, one needs to work on branding and marketing. I was seeking proper guidance, and I believe I made the right choice.

Q. Do you feel that OpraahFX can help you reach a wider audience, thereby positively affecting your viewership?

I.M.Bixu: I believe it is too early to comment on this. Although I have only been working with the agency for a month or two, my experience has been great. The team is very professional and proactive. At the moment, I can only tell you that I am enjoying this collaboration.

Q. Your YouTube channel is fast approaching 2 million subscribers. Do you have anything special planned to commemorate this achievement?

I.M.Bixu: There are some special plans that I would prefer not to share right now because I am very close to hitting two million subscribers on YouTube. It's a secret, so I would like to keep it that way, but the truth is that I am eager to reach this milestone!

Q. What is your message to all the aspiring Minecraft content creators out there?

I.M.Bixu: You should not just be a dreamer. If you have something on your mind that you would like to try, just go for it because if you do not, someone else will, and you will lose out. My advice for people is to live in the moment and do what they like without thinking twice. Be consistent and never lose hope!

