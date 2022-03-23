What are the benefits of Minecraft: Education Edition?

Minecraft: Education Edition is a different take on Mojang's popular sandbox game. However, it retains the core gameplay elements that have made the original game so successful worldwide.

Minecraft: Education Edition is geared towards classroom cooperation, providing visual and hands-on aid for instructors. It possesses unique features geared towards learning environments, particularly in STEM disciplines such as science and technology.

This version of the game may leave a lot to be desired for traditional players who aren't seeking education or instruction. However, for curious players, its features can be fun to experiment and tinker with.

What makes Minecraft: Education Edition fun?

Education is the core of this version, but that doesn't mean it can't be entertaining (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft: Education Edition's features offer plenty for players who don't mind experimenting and learning.

As one might expect from most Minecraft titles, players can collect materials, craft, build, and battle hostile mobs in this edition of the game.

Education Edition simply adds some nuances to assist instructors when teaching subjects like chemistry and coding, thereby enhancing the student-teacher relationship.

However, if players are more focused on the standard gameplay of collecting, crafting, and battling, they may be better served by playing Java, Bedrock, or Pocket Edition.

Minecraft: Education Edition offers some distinct gameplay functions that won't normally be found in other versions (though Bedrock Edition can enable these features in the settings menu).

For example, Education Edition features a huge amount of chemistry-based gameplay. Players can collect elements found on the periodic table and combine them to create unique items such as balloons, glowsticks, and more. Elements can also be crafted to make standard in-game items or special chemical compounds such as salt, glue, lye, and many more compounds.

In addition to chemistry, Education Edition allows players to learn basic coding fundamentals. This is accomplished via a mob known as the agent, which can be programmed to perform different tasks. By using a visual programming interface, players can learn the barebones scripts and command syntax to instruct the agent.

There is also a peripheral program used alongside Education Edition known as CodeConnection, which can improve the coding experience substantially. Players can even create and script NPCs, though these entities are incapable of movement and are essentially relegated to displaying text and hyperlinks.

Another enjoyable feature of Education Edition is its camera block, which can be placed to take pictures. These pictures can then be added to a portfolio item, where players can view the photos they've taken. One's portfolio can even be exported into a file archive, which players can send to others or save to their device for viewing outside of the game.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh