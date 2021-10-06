How to code in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition offers a whole host of learning opportunities. There are current events, chemistry and so many other fields for players to get into. Another educational aspect that fits perfectly into the game is coding.

There are several different ways to experience coding in Minecraft Education Edition.

How to learn coding in Minecraft Education Edition

The first, and easiest, way to try out coding is to complete the first lesson in Minecraft Education Edition. The game is free for teachers and students with an Office 365 account, but for those without it, a coding lesson is available.

Players who aren't eligible for the free download can still complete the first lesson at no charge. It will focus entirely on coding.

Coding in Minecraft Education Edition is a great way to learn the ins and outs.(Image via Minecraft)

Another great way to learn about coding in Minecraft Education Edition is through the code builder update. The update is available to all users. Here's how Minecraft describes it:

"You will have the choice of learn-to-code platforms when you open Code Builder. We are excited to continue our partnerships with Microsoft MakeCode and Tynker as we continue to evolve game-based coding with Minecraft... The Agent now displays its coordinates as you code. Find your Agent easily using the Agent Spawn Egg to make your lessons even more efficient. You can also target your Agent via commands and remove agents from the world (using the slash command /remove)."

Aside from that, Minecraft Education Edition NPCs are another option to learn about coding. Players can use spawn eggs to bring NPCs into the game and can learn how to code them using the available options.

This allows for URLs, name customization, commands, generated text and many other options. NPCs are one of the best ways for Education Edition players to experience coding hands-on.

