How to install Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft: Education Edition is a popular version of Minecraft. This Edition is a series of three sections and eleven courses which focus on the use of Minecraft: Education Edition as a teaching and learning tool designed to support strong pedagogical practices in the learning environment.

Minecraft can be a strong tool for learning, even though it is a video game. Education Edition has been a popular educational tool throughout the years, since its inception in 2016.

always remember: reject school, embrace minecraft education edition pic.twitter.com/uHV6YRg0xi — ■ Steve ■ (@HeDoBeCraftin) August 17, 2021

Many teachers and other people use Education Edition for their students, children and others. Here's how to download it.

Download Minecraft: Education Edition

According to Mojang, Minecraft: Education Edition is available for free to millions of educators and learners who have valid Office 365 Education accounts. It is available for Windows, Mac or iPad. It is not currently available for mobile, Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch users.

In order to download it, prospective users will need to verify that their account is eligible. Tha can be done here.

If not, players can still download it and complete the log-in free "Hour of Code" lesson at no charge. On that website, there is a download button that will start the download to the device when clicked, if eligible.

Minecraft: Education Edition is a tremendous tool available to users with an Office 365 account (Image via Minecraft)

There are several key differences that make Education Edition special. Tools like the camera, portfolio, and Book & Quill let players write stories and share their observations with others.

The Minecraft Agent is an in-game coding companion. Using the built-in code editor, players can write code to command it to do a range of activities in the game while learning coding fundamentals.

There is also a built-in chemistry texture pack that allows players to act as in-game chemists, as well as lesson plans for educators to utilize.

'Lessons in Good Trouble' is a series of learning activities about historical social movements created by a team of educators. Students meet leaders like Gandhi, Malala, John Lewis, and Mandela. Explore these six #MinecraftEdu lessons:https://t.co/3Kw6QX3YJk#TeachingTolerance pic.twitter.com/cT4ilzHWhT — Minecraft: Education Edition (@PlayCraftLearn) August 23, 2021

Minecraft: Education Edition can be an excellent tool for someone who wants to learn about chemistry, coding, current events and more.

