How to update Minecraft Education Edition easily: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Minecraft players who are new to the community may not know that there are several different editions of the game. There is a Bedrock Edition, Java Edition, and the Education Edition.

The older Minecraft players may remember there being a fourth Minecraft edition called the Legacy Edition, but that version of the game was discontinued at the end of 2019.

Inferred from the name, the Education Edition of Minecraft is basically an educational version of the game. This is the only version of Minecraft that is designed for classroom use.

There are several things exclusive to the Education Edition of Minecraft. The Minecraft chemistry update is something that was added to the Education Edition of the game that can teach players about the basics of chemistry.

Players can use this update to learn more about science and chemistry and make very cool items that cannot be seen in other editions of the game, such as balloons, for example.

There have been multiple more updates for Minecraft that players can download. It can be a little tricky to download updates for the Education Edition of the game, but if players just follow a step-by-step guide, it shouldn't be so hard.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to update the Minecraft Education Edition to the latest version.

Step-by-step guide to updating Minecraft Education

Some platforms will automatically update to the latest version of the game, but for others, players will have to do it manually. Below players will see a list of each platform and how it updates.

(Image via Minecraft Education Edition)

Windows - Windows computers and devices will automatically update games when they are turned on. The PC will search for updates unless automatic updates are blocked by the user of the device. If for some reason it is blocked, players can navigate to the windows store, find the game in the store, and if there is an update available, there will be an option for the player to update the game.

- Windows computers and devices will automatically update games when they are turned on. The PC will search for updates unless automatic updates are blocked by the user of the device. If for some reason it is blocked, players can navigate to the windows store, find the game in the store, and if there is an update available, there will be an option for the player to update the game. IOS - On IOS, apps will automatically update when the device itself updates. If the user has automatic updates enabled, the device will update the content itself when a new update is available. If not, players will need to go to the app store, search for the game, then press update.

On IOS, apps will automatically update when the device itself updates. If the user has automatic updates enabled, the device will update the content itself when a new update is available. If not, players will need to go to the app store, search for the game, then press update. Chromebook - Players will need to go to the app store in order to update the game using a Chromebook. This is accessed by clicking on the store app on the computer, then typing in the name of the game, and there should be an update option if there is an update available for the game. Players can activate automatic updates to their Chromebook by going in the settings, going to manage app updates, then turning on automatic updates, and making sure the device matches up with the checklist for automatic updates. From now on, the game should automatically update, and players will not need to do this manually.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Minecraft section improve. Take a 30sec survey now!