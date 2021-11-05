How to make compounds in Minecraft: Education Edition

Chemistry and understanding the elements that make up our natural world is a huge part of Minecraft: Education Edition. One of the most visual aspects of this feature is the creation of compounds.

By using blocks such as the element constructor and material reducer, Minecraft: Education Edition students can obtain elements commonly found on the periodic table.

By combining these elements and other items found in a given game world, many different objects can be created. Among these are chemical compounds, which can be concocted within a block known as the compound creator.

Minecraft: Forming compounds in the compound creator

An example of the periodic table rendered in Minecraft: Education Edition (Image via Mojang).

When interacting with a compound creator block, Minecraft players may be a little confused with its interface, as it's quite different than most blocks that are used for crafting and creation.

However, the compound creator is quite simple to use. Players can place elements in the slots on the left, and they will receive a successful or failed compound in the output slot to the right.

Through the use of the compound creator, players and students in Minecraft: Education Edition can create compounds and discover what elements they are comprised of.

By placing the correct elements in the right quantities that match a chemical compound's formula, players can create as many compounds as they'd like. Not all of these compounds have defined uses, but many do come in handy. Players can even form everyday Minecraft items by combining elements.

Below, players can find all of the current compounds that can be formed in Minecraft: Education Edition along with their requirements and chemical formulas:

Aluminum Dioxide - 2 Aluminum, 3 Oxygen (Al2O3)

- 2 Aluminum, 3 Oxygen (Al2O3) Ammonia - 1 Nitrogen, 3 Hydrogen (NH3)

- 1 Nitrogen, 3 Hydrogen (NH3) Barium Sulfate - 1 Barium, 1 Sulfur, 4 Oxygen (BaSO4)

- 1 Barium, 1 Sulfur, 4 Oxygen (BaSO4) Benzene - 6 Carbon, 6 Hydrogen (C6H6)

- 6 Carbon, 6 Hydrogen (C6H6) Boron Trioxide - 2 Boron, 3 Oxygen (B2O3)

- 2 Boron, 3 Oxygen (B2O3) Calcium Bromide - 1 Calcium, 2 Bromine (CaBr2)

- 1 Calcium, 2 Bromine (CaBr2) Crude Oil - 9 Carbon, 20 Hydrogen (C9H20)

- 9 Carbon, 20 Hydrogen (C9H20) Glue - 5 Carbon, 5 Hydrogen, 1 Nitrogen, 2 Oxygen (C5H5NO2)

- 5 Carbon, 5 Hydrogen, 1 Nitrogen, 2 Oxygen (C5H5NO2) Hydrogen Peroxide 2 Hydrogen, 2 Oxygen (H2O2)

2 Hydrogen, 2 Oxygen (H2O2) Iron Sulfide - 1 Iron, 1 Sulfur (FeS)

- 1 Iron, 1 Sulfur (FeS) Latex - 5 Carbon, 8 Hydrogen (C5H8)

- 5 Carbon, 8 Hydrogen (C5H8) Lithium Hydride - 1 Lithium, 1 Hydrogen (LiH)

- 1 Lithium, 1 Hydrogen (LiH) Luminol - 8 Carbon, 7 Hydrogen, 3 Nitrogen, 2 Oxygen (C8H7N3O2)

- 8 Carbon, 7 Hydrogen, 3 Nitrogen, 2 Oxygen (C8H7N3O2) Lye - 1 Sodium, 1 Oxygen, 1 Hydrogen (NaOH)

- 1 Sodium, 1 Oxygen, 1 Hydrogen (NaOH) Magnesium Nitrate - 1 Magnesium, 2 Nitrogen, 6 Oxygen (MgN2O6)

- 1 Magnesium, 2 Nitrogen, 6 Oxygen (MgN2O6) Magnesium Oxide - 1 Magnesium, 1 Oxygen (MgO)

- 1 Magnesium, 1 Oxygen (MgO) Polyethylene - 10 Carbon, 20 Hydrogen (C10H20)

- 10 Carbon, 20 Hydrogen (C10H20) Potassium Iodide - 1 Potassium, 1 Iodine (KI)

- 1 Potassium, 1 Iodine (KI) Soap - 18 Carbon, 35 Hydrogen, 1 Sodium, 2 Oxygen (C18H35NaO2)

- 18 Carbon, 35 Hydrogen, 1 Sodium, 2 Oxygen (C18H35NaO2) Sodium Acetate - 2 Carbon, 3 Hydrogen, 1 Sodium, 2 Oxygen (C2H3NaO2)

- 2 Carbon, 3 Hydrogen, 1 Sodium, 2 Oxygen (C2H3NaO2) Sodium Fluoride - 1 Sodium, 1 Fluorine (NaF)

- 1 Sodium, 1 Fluorine (NaF) Sodium Hydride - 1 Sodium, 1 Hydrogen (NaH)

- 1 Sodium, 1 Hydrogen (NaH) Sodium Hypochlorite - 1 Sodium, 1 Chlorine, 1 Oxygen (NaClO)

- 1 Sodium, 1 Chlorine, 1 Oxygen (NaClO) Sodium Oxide - 2 Sodium, 1 Oxygen (Na2O)

- 2 Sodium, 1 Oxygen (Na2O) Sulfate - 1 Sulfur, 4 Oxygen (SO4)

- 1 Sulfur, 4 Oxygen (SO4) Salt - 1 Sodium, 1 Chloride (NaCl)

- 1 Sodium, 1 Chloride (NaCl) Calcium Chloride - 1 Calcium, 2 Chlorine (CaCl2)

- 1 Calcium, 2 Chlorine (CaCl2) Cerium Chloride - 1 Cerium, 3 Chlorine (CeCl3)

- 1 Cerium, 3 Chlorine (CeCl3) Mercuric Chloride - 1 Mercury, 2 Chlorine (HgCl2)

- 1 Mercury, 2 Chlorine (HgCl2) Potassium Chloride - 1 Potassium, 1 Chlorine (KCl)

- 1 Potassium, 1 Chlorine (KCl) Tungsten Chloride - 1 Tungsten, 6 Chlorine (WCl6)

- 1 Tungsten, 6 Chlorine (WCl6) Charcoal - 7 Carbon, 4 Hydrogen, 1 Oxygen (C7H4O)

- 7 Carbon, 4 Hydrogen, 1 Oxygen (C7H4O) Ink Sac - 1 Iron, 1 Sulfur, 4 Oxygen (FeSO4)

- 1 Iron, 1 Sulfur, 4 Oxygen (FeSO4) Sugar - 6 Carbon, 12 Hydrogen, 6 Oxygen (C6H12O6)

- 6 Carbon, 12 Hydrogen, 6 Oxygen (C6H12O6) Water - 2 Hydrogen, 1 Oxygen (H2O)

