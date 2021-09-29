How to make glow sticks in Minecraft: Education Edition

By using elements and compounds in Minecraft: Education Edition, players can craft plenty of interesting items like balloons or even glow sticks.

By combining elements produced from blocks such as the element constructor or the material reducer, players can create various compounds in the compound creator which can then be used in crafting.

When it comes to creating glow sticks in Minecraft: Education Edition, players will need some dyes and three specific compounds.

Minecraft: Making the necessary glow stick compounds

Glow sticks can be created in various colors thanks to the different dyes available (Image via Mojang).

Along with the color dye of their choice, Minecraft players will need to construct three different compounds in the compound constructor in order to craft glow sticks. The crafting recipe for glow sticks calls for:

1 dye of the player's choosing.

6 Polyethylene

1 Luminol

1 Hydrogen Peroxide

With over 30 available compounds in Minecraft: Education Edition, it may be confusing as to what elements are needed when creating the listed compounds. Fortunately, by examining their chemical formulas and matching them to the available elements in the game, creating these compounds isn't too tough.

A breakdown of the elemental requirements can be found below:

Polyethylene's condensed formula is (C2H4)5, this breaks down to 2 Carbon and 4 Hydrogen multiplied by 5, so players will need 10 Carbon and 20 Hydrogen to create one Polyethylene compound. Multiply that by the six Polyethylene compounds required for a glow stick, and Minecraft players will need a total of 60 Carbon and 120 Hydrogen to make the necessary amount.

Luminol's chemical formula is C8H7N3O2, meaning 8 Carbon, 7 Hydrogen, 3 Nitrogen, and 2 Oxygen elements. Since only one Luminol compound is needed for glow sticks, there's no need to multiply here unless players intend to make multiple glowsticks.

Hydrogen Peroxide holds a very similar chemical formula to water, adding one Oxygen molecule and becoming H2O2. This means players will need 2 Hydrogen and 2 Oxygen to create Hydrogen Peroxide. Like Luminol, only one Hydrogen Peroxide compound is needed per glow stick.

Once players have their dye and compounds, they can enter the crafting menu of a crafting table and create glow sticks by placing their dye in the center slot, their Polyethylene on the left and right vertical columns' slots, Luminol in the bottom-center slot, and their Hydrogen Peroxide in the top-center slot.

Doing so will create a glow stick, which Minecraft: Education Edition players can shake to get a little light show. This happens due to an ongoing chemical reaction inside the item.

