"One should not enter the esports industry with the mindset of only earning money": Mohammed "Owais" Lakhani, BGMI player and in-game leader of Team Forever 

Esports as a profession is still frowned upon by Indian society at large. However, competitive scenarios for battle royale games like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Valorant, and more are at an all-time high.

Mohammed “Owais” Lakhani has been in the esports scene for over three years now and currently plays for the BGMI roster of Team Forever. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Owais talks about his journey in the gaming world, the Indian esports scene his responsibilities as the in-game leader on his roster, and more.

BGMI professional Owais opens up about his journey in the esports world

Q. Tell us about your journey in the world of esports. When did you first realize that you wanted to shift from being a casual player to a professional one?

Owais: I began my gaming journey in 2018 with Mini Militia and eventually switched to PUBG Mobile, which was growing in popularity back then. While playing with my friends, I took the rank push seriously. Gradually, things started falling into place, and I realized that I could professionally compete in tournaments. Things have been great ever since.

Q. What would you like to comment about the esports scenario in India? What is one major change that you have noticed in competitive scenarios in the past two years?

Owais: The Indian gaming industry has grown tremendously over the past year. The quality of players, teams, and coaches keeps getting better day by day.

One significant change I have noticed is that the competition level has increased across several games such as Valorant, COD Mobile, etc. This shows that there are growth opportunities in different games, and that a player can try their hand at any game.

Q. Now that Battlegrounds Mobile India is creating immense opportunities for Indian gamers on both domestic and international platforms, do you feel that it has become easier to establish oneself as a professional player compared to two years ago?

Owais: Yes, it has become easier to establish oneself as a professional player now, compared to two years ago. I think that is amazing for India's growth in the esports scenario.

The easy availability of excellent and economical gaming phones, unlimited internet, streaming platforms to showcase a player’s skills, increase in the number of tournaments, and recognition of esports by the government are some of the reasons why it is easier to establish a career in gaming. The industry is heading in the right direction.

Q. Before joining Team Forever, you were also part of prestigious esports teams like Fnatic and Team SouL. What did you learn from your previous teams when it comes to competing in tournaments?

Owais: I have been fortunate enough to be a part of such big organizations and contribute to their success. I have learned a lot from each organization. I learned about friendship from SouL, professionalism from Fnatic, and the experience of playing internationally from Galaxy Racer.

Q. Now that you are part of Team Forever, what is one aspect of it that you like about it the most? Tell us more about your synergy with your teammates.

Owais: The one aspect that I like most about playing for Team Forever is that we do not have to worry about anything other than focusing on our game. We can play with a free mindset, which is why I created the team.

My synergy with my teammate, MaxKash, is exceptional, and we practice together. My teammates and I understand each other’s game at all times.

Q. As the in-game leader of your team, what are some of the most important aspects that you have to look into? How much time do you and your team dedicate towards playing the game when tournaments are approaching?

Owais: As an in-game leader, it is my responsibility to ensure that the team is not stuck anywhere at any point in the game. It is also important to always prepare for the next move. My additional responsibility is to work with the team to avoid mistakes and improve on every aspect.

Generally, we dedicate eleven to twelve hours daily when tournaments are approaching.

Q. You recently became the first runner-up of the VE Winter Masters. What was the most memorable moment of the tournament? Do you feel that winning every tournament is essential to becoming a successful esports player?

Owais: Generally, I get disappointed when I do not achieve the first position. However, I see the podium finish at the VE Winter Masters as a significant win because we achieved a podium finish after a long and challenging phase in our careers. We overcame several obstacles to achieve this. It is only going to get better from here.

No, winning every tournament is not essential to becoming a successful esports player. It is about consistency and working hard to improve every day. Once you do that, winning a tournament will happen as part of the process.

Q. Aside from playing games, you also enjoy football. Who is your favorite footballer and which club do you support? Are you by any chance into football video games like FIFA or PES?

Owais: My favorite footballer is Lionel Messi. I support FC Barcelona, but I have also started following PSG recently to watch Messi play.

Yes, I am an avid FIFA player. I play every once in a while with my friends. I enjoy it a lot.

Q. What are your words of wisdom to aspiring mobile gamers who want to establish themselves as professional esports players?

Owais: Believe in yourself. The only route to success is working hard. One should not enter the esports industry with the mindset of only earning money. If you work towards something with passion and ambition, you reach the highest level of success.

Players should aim to improve their game and practice regularly. Once you do that, other things will fall into place.

