PUBG Mobile 1.9 update APK download link for Android (2022)

The PUBG Mobile 1.9 version has been released following numerous cycles of successful beta testing. The update began gradually rolling out a few days ago, and according to the official schedule, it should now be accessible to all users.

Players can easily update their game by heading to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Additionally, Android users may download and install the game by using the APK file that is available on the official website.

Note: As PUBG Mobile is currently prohibited in India, players should refrain from downloading the game and should instead play BGMI.

Steps to downloading and installing PUBG Mobile 1.9 version through APK file

Like always, the developers have made two different types of APKs available for the new update: Small/Compact and the Regular one. The former requires additional downloads of in-game resource packs, while if gamers go ahead with the latter, they will be able to enjoy the 1.9 version directly after installation.

Step 1: Users must head over to PUBG Mobile's official website. Subsequently, they should download one of the two APKs based on their preference.

Their sizes are 596 MB and 1009 MB, respectively, for the compact and regular versions. Hence, players should ensure that there is sufficient storage available to download and install the game.

Step 2: Once players have downloaded the required version on their device, it can be installed after they have enabled the 'Install from Unknown Source’ option if not enabled previously.

Step 3: Gamers can finally open PUBG Mobile and enjoy the latest release upon logging in.

Users utilizing compact version must download additional resources (Image via Tencent)

Users utilizing the compact version must download additional resource packs that require more storage. Subsequently, they may enjoy the latest version of the game.

It is essential to note that users on different versions cannot enjoy the game together and will have to download the update eventually. Moreover, players who download the 1.9 version between 16 March and 22 March will be receiving additional rewards. They are as follows:

3,000 BP

100 AG

Nocturnal Rhapsody Helmet (3d)

Instead of using the APK file, users with Android devices will also be able to get the update via the Google Play Store. Moreover, they must not resort to third-party websites to get this particular file as they may get the wrong or counterfeit APK that may lead to a ban.

