PUBG Mobile 1.9 confirmed release time, APK download, file size, and more revealed

PUBG Mobile's patch updates are among the most-talked topics of discussion among fans due to new in-game content. Developers have been quite regular in pushing major updates after every two-month cycle.

Developers rolled out PUBG Mobile's 1.8 version back in mid-January, and the release date for the upcoming update is around the corner.

Players can expect the PUBG Mobile 1.9 update to drop in a few hours. The upcoming patch is expected to bring many new features in terms of additions and optimizations to the game.

Fans can expect multiple events, a new RP month, the latest ranked season cycle, FAMAS (new weapon), addition or removal of some in-game functions, and more.

PUBG Mobile 1.9 update details

When will the version 1.9 update release? (Image via Sportskeeda)

The global version of the 1.9 update is expected on March 18, 2022. The download links and application stores will get updated around a specific time frame.

Release time and download size

An announcement regarding the update on the game's Discord Server (Image via Discord)

The update will hit the application stores and the official website at different times on March 18, which are given as follows:

Apple App Store at 06:30 (Server time)

APK file around 07:15 (Server time)

Google Play Store around 9:30 (Server time)

For AOS, the update size will be around 749 MB, while the same for iOS will be almost 1.88 GB.

APK link and download process

The download link for APK is available on the official website (Image via LightSpeed & Quantum Studio)

Players must note that the official APK download link for Android users is updated on the game's website.

Gamers can download the APK file once the update goes live. As of this writing, the PUBG Mobile version 1.8 APK file is available. Readers can click here to download the version 1.9 patch.

