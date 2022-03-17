List of new features in PUBG Mobile 1.9 update: Classic mode changes, Supply Shop upgrade, and more

PUBG Mobile players can finally enjoy the awaited 1.9 update on their Android and iOS mobile devices. Since the fourth anniversary of the battle royale game is inching closer, players can enjoy many events revolving around the anniversary celebrations.

From new aerial battleground to Supply Shop upgrades, the latest update has introduced quite a few exciting features. Here are some of the best ones that players can look forward to the most in the battle royale game.

New features in the 1.9 update of PUBG Mobile

1) Anniversary Event

Players can fight in the aerial battlegrounds (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The anniversary-themed gameplay can be enjoyed on Erangel and Livik. Players can pick up a folded mountain bike and carry it in their backpack. The cycle does not need to be recharged or refueled and barely makes any noise when riding it.

In addition, a brand new aerial battleground has been introduced, where players can defeat enemies and wear colorful outfits. The battleground is only available for the first five minutes of matches.

2) Supply Shops

The number of Supply Shops in PUBG Mobile has increased considerably, and their locations have been adjusted. Both AWM and Ghillie Suits have been removed from the Supply Shops of Livik and Erangel. The cost of supplies has also been upgraded.

3) New Arena

New 4vs 4 combat mode - Royale Arena: Assault (Image via PUBG Mobile)

A new arena named Royale Arena: Assault will be available from 7 April 2022 at 2:00 (UTC+0) onwards. This is a 4v4 game mode that can be enjoyed on Livik and Erangel. A random place will be chosen as the combat zone, and the first team to reach the elimination goal will win.

4) New Season

New Cycle Season will start soon (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Cycle 2 Season 5 will begin on 22 March 2022 at 2:00 (UTC+0) and will continue until 18 May 2022 at 23:59 (UTC+0). There will be new 4th Anniversary-themed missions that players can take part in.

5) New Royale Pass

Month 9’s Royale Pass – Cosmic Clash will commence from 22 March 2022 at 2:00 (UTC+0) and end on 19 April 2022 at 23:59 (UTC+0). Players will get the Wukong Prime Set, Fluorescent Flash Set, and more.

Other features

A large-scale resource camp named Vibrant Plaza has been introduced, where players can check out the Bicycle Exhibit and other special anniversary areas.

A Vehicle Radar has been added that can be used to locate nearby vehicles quickly.

The Military Base in Erangel has been upgraded.

A new weapon, FAMAS, has been introduced.

Payload 2.0 has been removed, and Metro Royale: Reunion will be available from 28 March 2022 onwards.

The Cheer Park's design has been upgraded, and a new racing gameplay has been introduced.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Players from the country are requested to enjoy the Indian version of the battle royale game: Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Edited by Shaheen Banu