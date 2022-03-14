Free BGMI item giveaway for Holi: Everything you need to know about the Codashop X KRAFTON, Inc. exclusive event

CODASHOP and BGMI developers, KRAFTON, INC., are celebrating Holi with a special event during the week (14th - 18th March 2022) with some exclusive items available only through UC top-ups in Codashop.

The Vibrant Celebration set was designed by KRAFTON, Inc. exclusively for the Holi festival in India. Right from the colors to the designs used - they all pay tribute to India’s culture and tradition. The Vibrant Celebration Glass & Vibrant Celebration Set is being released on March 14, 2022, just in time for the Holi Festival season.

What is the free item BGMI players can get by topping up through Codashop?

KRAFTON, Inc. has made this offer exclusively available only on Codashop, their official top-up partner. To avail the Limited Edition BGMI items for FREE, players need to top-up in Codashop.

This is not it! Codashop also dropped hints that there are a lot more exclusive offers and events that Codashop and KRAFTON, Inc. are collaborating on in the coming months.

Offer details:

Event Duration: 14 March 2022, 9.00AM (IST) - 18 March 2022 6.00PM (IST)

Various UC offers (Image via Codashop)

KRAFTON, Inc. is working with Codashop to ensure that all items are delivered as soon as possible. The items will reach the user’s BGMI inbox directly within 48-72 hours after the event ends.

How to top-up and get free items from the Vibrant Celebration set?

Codashop can be used to top up UC (Image via Codashop)

The steps to get this free item are very simple

Step 1: Just enter your BGMI user ID

Just enter your BGMI user ID Step 2: Select the value of the UC you wish to purchase

Select the value of the UC you wish to purchase Step 3: Complete the payment and the UC will be added immediately to your Battlegrounds Mobile India account.

Complete the payment and the UC will be added immediately to your Battlegrounds Mobile India account. Step 4: The Vibrant celebration item will be delivered by KRAFTON, Inc. within 48-72 hours after the event ends, once Codashop verifies the user transaction

Note: No registration or login required. Please restart the game app after you complete the payment to receive the UC.

