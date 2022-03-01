How to get BGMI UC from Codashop in 2022

BGMI was released in India as the country's version of PUBG Mobile. Since its release in July 2021, the game has become one of the most downloaded and played action games on mobile phones. With the playerbase always on the rise, many have begun making purchases using the in-game currency.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's currency is known as Unknown Cash (UC). Players can use UC to open crates, purchase the seasonal Royale Pass, use Lucky Spins, and a lot more. In other words, UC provides players with the opportunity to add cosmetics to their inventory, elevating their gaming experience.

However, the UC bundles available at the in-game shop are listed at a very high price. This has resulted in players searching for alternative apps or websites that provide UC at a cheaper rate. Noticing this, the developers of the game, Krafton Inc., have partnered with Codashop to offer players UC at a discounted price.

Purchasing BGMI UC from Codashop in 2022

Codashop is the official website for the purchase of UC for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Several popular YouTubers and streamers have popularized the use of the website through their videos. Players are required to visit the game's official website and click on the UC shop option, which will guide them to the Codashop website.

Codashop acts as the Indian version of Midasbuy. Players are required to fill out their in-game ID and the amount of UC to be purchased. They can pay for the UC via UPI applications and Netbanking.

As of March, here is the list of BGMI UC bundles available in Codashop and their respective prices:

Purchase 60 UC at ₹75

Purchase 300 + 25 UC at ₹380

Purchase 600 + 60 UC at ₹750

Purchase 1500 + 300 UC at ₹1900

Purchase 3000 + 850 UC at ₹3800

Purchase 6000 + 2100 UC at ₹7500

However, players must note that these prices are subject to change.

Note: Players are requested to read the Terms and Conditions of Codashop before making any purchases.

Edited by Siddharth Satish