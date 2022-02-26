How to get free UC in BGMI and PUBG Mobile in February 2022

BGMI was released last year in India as the country's own version of PUBG Mobile, after the latter was previously banned in 2020. However, since the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India, players and testers have found a lot of similarities between the two versions.

Both versions have the same in-game currency known as Unknown Cash (UC). Players can use this in-game currency to purchase several items like the seasonal Royale Pass, cosmetics, outfits, and lucky spins.

However, the in-game shop lists UC at a very high price. As a result, users often search for alternative ways to get UC for free, which will help them expand their in-game inventory.

What are the different methods that BGMI and PUBG mobile players can follow to obtain UC for free as of February 2022?

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is reportedly one of the best apps available worldwide through which Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile players can get UC. The app is safe to use and is developed by one of the most trusted technology companies.

Players are required to create a Google profile (which can be made for free). They will then be required to complete some easy surveys that will help them earn Google Play credits, which can be used to get money. This money can be used to purchase UC in the game.

2) Giveaways

Participating in giveaways can help BGMI and PUBG Mobile players get Unknown Cash for free. Several popular YouTubers, streamers, and tournament organizers often host giveaways to attract viewers to their respective channels.

However, users must remember that participating in a giveaway increases their chances of getting UC for free, but it does not guarantee UC.

3) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is a renowned Get-Paid-To app that is available to users around the world. Players can earn money by completing a few tasks. They can later exchange this money to purchase UC. Poll Pay is safe to use and can be a reliable option to get free UC for BGMI and PUBG Mobile.

Note: Players must go through the Terms and conditions of each application mentioned in the article before making any purchases.

Edited by Siddharth Satish