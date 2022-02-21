BGMI UC Station event: How to get up to 2X bonus UC for free this week

Developed by Krafton Inc., BGMI has emerged as one of the leaders when it comes to battle royale gaming on mobile phones in India, with millions of players across the country enjoying the multiplayer title. To further enrich their gaming experience, developers routinely introduce several new features, modes, and events.

In the latest February update, the game witnessed the arrival of several new events along with the popular Jujutsu Kaisen mode. Out of all the events currently available, the UC Station event is the most recent and has attracted a lot of users as it offers a lucrative deal to get bonus UC for free.

Everything about the new BGMI UC Station event

After a long break, the UC Station event has reappeared in Battlegrounds Mobile India and will run for a week, scheduled to be live in the game from February 21 till February 27. Since the event offers free bonus UC to players, it has already made headlines in the game's community.

The event requires players to purchase a certain amount of UC to get a bonus of up to 200 percent (or 2x). BGMI players are given two spins each day, through which they can try to obtain the highest bonus amount.

Here's how to partake in the event

Head over to the event directly from the Events section or go through the UC bundle prices present in the in-game shop and then participate in the event.

Here's a look at the steps that players need to follow:

Step 1: Choose a designated purchase amount from ₹75, ₹380, ₹750, ₹1900, ₹3800, or ₹7500. To change the amount, spend 30 UC (can be changed thrice).

Step 2: Choose the bonus amount ranging from 110% to 200%. To change the bonus amount, pay 50 UC for each change (available for a change upto three times).

Step 3: Either purchase the offer or use the 'No Thanks' option to exit.

Players can try their luck at getting a 2x bonus UC (available for free) from the event, which is otherwise tough to obtain as the price in the in-game shop is already higher than the official UC partner app, Codashop.

