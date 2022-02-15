3 best apps to get BGMI UC in February 2022

Just like any other popular mobile game, BGMI has its own unique currency called Unknown Cash (UC) that can be used to purchase rare and expensive cosmetics, along with several items like the seasonal Royale Pass.

As of February 2022, a lot of players are searching for alternative apps to buy UC as the in-game shop offers the currency at a higher price.

Which are the best apps through which BGMI players can obtain UC in February 2022?

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is reportedly the most trusted app on Android through which Battlegrounds Mobile India players can get their hands on UC. Developed by the world's leading tech giant Google, the app is safe to use. The app has become popular amongst gamers as it provides UC for free.

Users are required to create a profile and complete a few easy surveys to receive Google Play Credits. These Google Play Credits can be exchanged for money, which can then be used to buy UC in the game.

2) Codashop

Codashop is the official UC purchasing partner of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players of the game can head over to the UC shop present on the official website to purchase UC at a discounted rate. Moreover, Codashop is safe and also provides its users an additional bonus UC on every purchase.

UC bundles are available at different rates. Here's a look at the available options:

Pay for 60 UC and get 60 UC + 3 Bonus UC - ₹75

Pay for 300 UC and get 300 UC + 25 Bonus UC - ₹380

Pay for 600 UC and get 600 UC + 60 Bonus UC - ₹750

Pay for 1500 UC and get 1500 UC + 300 Bonus UC - ₹1,900

Pay for 3000 UC and get 3000 UC + 850 Bonus UC - ₹3,800

Pay for 6000 UC and get 6000 UC + 2100 Bonus UC - ₹7,500

3) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is a trusted and popular app that works on the Get-Paid-To principle. Similar to Google Opinion Rewards, Poll Pay requires its users to complete a few easy tasks and surveys to obtain virtual cash. This virtual cash can be used to purchase BGMI UC.

Note: Players are requested to read the Terms and Conditions of each application before using it. Furthermore, they must take all the necessary precautions while purchasing UC.

