5 best items to get with BGMI UC in February 2022

Like most other popular games available in the gaming market, BGMI has an in-game currency of its own. The currency is known as Unknown Cash (UC). Players can purchase several cosmetics and items available in the game with the help of UC.

Since these items are only purchased by those willing to spend decent money on the game, they increase the prestige of the players' inventory.

What are the best items BGMI players can purchase with UC in February?

1) Jonathan's voice pack

The 1.8 update in the game witnessed the introduction of pro player and streamer Jonathan's voice pack. Players can obtain the basic voice pack from the in-game shop for 250 UC. However, the mythic voice pack present in the Lucky Crate requires a lot of UC as the chances of obtaining the mythic item are minimal.

2) Royale Pass

The Royale Pass in BGMI is available in two variants. While the smaller and more popular Elite Pass is available for 360 UC, the Elite Pass Plus version is available for 960 UC. Players who have UC can purchase the Cycle 2 Season 4 Month 7 RP or wait for the next Royale Pass to be introduced after February 17.

3) Materials

Materials are amongst the rarest items in Battlegrounds Mobile India. They are used to upgrade the guns available in the game. However, Materials require players to spend a lot of UC.

To obtain Materials in the game, players can head over to the Battlegrounds Lucky Crate and open the crates.

4) PMGC Prestige Scar-L

To celebrate the grand occasion of the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals, the developers have added the Mythic gun skin to the game. With a unique 'on-hit' effect, the PMGC Prestige Scar-L has become one of the most popular gun skins in the game.

However, being a mythic item, the gun skin can only be obtained by those who wish to spend plenty of UC.

5) Neon Wave outfits and gun skins

The Trendy Power Lucky Spin has recently arrived in BGMI. Several attractive items like the Neon Wave AKM, Rising Star Set, Neon Wave Set, and Project Idol Set can be obtained by spending plenty of UC.

