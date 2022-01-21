How to install Jonathan's voice pack in BGMI

The much anticipated 1.8 update eventually arrived in BGMI and has introduced several new features, modes, events, and a lot more. Krafton has released this major update to elevate the Battle Royale experience of Indian players.

The update also witnessed the addition of long-awaited voice packs of famous content creators and professional players - Jonathan, Snax, and Kaztro. Although the voice packs of Snax and Kaztro are yet to be released, Jonathan's exclusive voice pack is already available in the game.

Players across the country can finally experience using the audio file of their favorite player.

Installing Jonathan's voice pack in BGMI

On January 15, Battlegrounds Mobile India released a video on its official Instagram handle and YouTube channel that highlighted the addition of Jonathan, Kaztro, and Snax's voice packs into the game.

Although the date of release was not mentioned in the video titled "Play As Your Hero," the players got to witness Jonathan's voice pack being added to the game on January 18.

Here's a guide to installing Jonathan's "Play As Your Hero" voice pack in the game:

Step 1: Head over to the in-game shop.

Step 2: Scroll down a few times till Jonathan's voice pack appears.

Step 3: To use the voice pack, purchase it for 250 UC.

Step 4: Upon successful purchase, head over to the in-game mail.

Step 6: Collect the purchased voice pack.

Step 7: Go to inventory and tap on the audio files option.

Step 8: Select Jonathan's pack and drag the different audio messages to the selected list available in the match.

Step 9: Play a match and check if it is working properly.

When purchasing the voice pack, players must remember that only the basic version is available in BGMI. The basic understanding only provides the players with the English audio messages. The mythic voice pack is yet to be introduced in the game. It will contain all Hindi audio messages as well.

Moreover, Kaztro and Snax's basic voice packs are also pending release. Snax has confirmed in a recent live stream that there is still time for his voice pack to be released in BGMI.

Edited by Srijan Sen