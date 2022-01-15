BGMI new voice packs featuring Snax, Kaztro, and Jonathan’s voices revealed

The new 1.8 update has finally arrived in BGMI. This is the first major update that Battlegrounds Mobile India has seen this year.

This update has introduced several features that improve the gaming experience. In addition to the introduction of the famous Spider-Man mode and the release of the new Aftermath mode map, Krafton has finally given the green signal to bring into the game the voice packs of famous YouTubers and Battlegrounds Mobile India partners - Snax, Kaztro, and Jonathan.

Everything about 'Play As Your Hero' voice packs in BGMI 1.8 update.

Rumors have been circulating about the introduction of regional voice packs in BGMI for quite a long time. However, in a recent livestream on YouTube, Snax confirmed the rumors to be true and added that Kaztro, Jonathan, and him have recorded voice packs in regional Indian languages.

An official confirmation was made today by Battlegrounds Mobile India as they released a video on their official Instagram handle and YouTube channel. The video (titled Play As Your Hero) shows Snax, Kaztro and Jonathan recording their voices and playing the game using their own voice packs.

Players have continuously requested Krafton to introduce voice packs in Hindi. The video comes as a relief to fans as these three popular streamers have lent their voices in Hindi and English. These voice packs will appear as three different packs in the game and players will be given the option to choose their favorite one.

Although the date of release is yet to be known as the "Coming Soon" tag is currently highlighted, it is confirmed that the voice packs will be released before the arrival of the next update.

Also Read Article Continues below

Snax, Kaztro, and Jonathan have also added a few of their popular catchphrases to their respective audio packs.

BGIS Grand Finals live coverage, including points table and standings, can be found here!

Edited by Siddharth Satish