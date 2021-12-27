GodL Jonathan’s BGMI ID, stats, monthly earning, and more

Jonathan Jude Amaral certainly needs no introduction to the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) gaming community. An ace assaulter, Jonathan represents GodLike Esports in BGMI esports tournaments and is reportedly considered to be the best player in the country.

Jonathan has proved his mettle, previously with PUBG Mobile, and continues to do so after the game was reintroduced in India as BGMI. Besides being an esports athlete, Jonathan is also a content creator and streamer on YouTube, where he has a channel called JONATHAN GAMING.

Jonathan's constant heroics in successive tournaments has made him a huge fan favorite and he is an inspiration for budding talent within the Indian BGMI community.

Everything about BGMI athlete and streamer Jonathan in 2021

The unique ID in BGMI distinguishes each player from the rest. Each ID is a code of numbers that will pop up on the designated player's profile when searched. Jonathan's in-game ID is 5112616229. His ID can also be found in the popularity ranking charts where he sits at the tenth position.

The in-game name (IGN) in video games is of primary importance and it is the same for BGMI players who are not referred to by their names in real life, but by their in-game names. Jonathan's in-game name is GồdLJONATHAN in which "GồdL" stands for GodLike.

BGMI stats

Seasonal stats are a reflection of a player's recent performance. Although GodL Jonathan is a competitive player who is quite busy playing BGMI scrims and tournaments, his stats in the ongoing C1S3 are still remarkable.

Snippet showing GodL Jonathan's stats in C1S3 (Image via Krafton)

Jonathan has a total of 167 in Classic Squad Mode matches, winning 22 matches and reaching the Top 10 in 97 of those matches in the process. He has, to his credit, a total of 1525 finishes, leading to quite an impressive F/D ratio of 9.13 for the season.

Jonathan's insane gun skills and spraying prowess are also reflected in this season's performance stats in the highest damage dealing column, showing 3263. His average damage this season has also been jaw-dropping at 1209.9.

Monthly income

Apart from being a professional BGMI esports player, Jonathan is also a YouTuber with his channel boasting more than 3.3 million subscribers. He is reportedly the highest earning player in the community and is also a Battlegrounds Mobile India partner with an income of about 11 lakhs per month.

