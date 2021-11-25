5 best BGMI players in India as of 2021

Since Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) release, mobile esports in India has grown rapidly.

With several tournaments being played, livestreamed tournaments on YouTube and LOCO witnessed staggering numbers of live watches and views later on. The buzz around BGIS 2021 is such that it can break all previous viewing records.

BGMI Esports has provided the Indian audience with memories to cherish. The game has its own heroes. When it comes to mobile gaming, India has some of the finest players in the world.

5 best BGMI players that have made their mark in 2021

1) Jonathan Jude Amaral

Jonathan is probably India's finest player in BGMI Esports. His consistency has given him the position at zenith. As a thumb player, his skills have often made the community fall in love with his gameplay.

His endearing attitude towards his viewers has propelled him to get more than 3 million subscribers on YouTube alone. Known for his insane long range sprays and godly close range movements, Jonathan has proved his caliber continuously by topping the kill leaderboards.

His fragging skills, coupled with jiggle movements, have impressed battle royale lovers worldwide. Especially when he became the consecutive Week MVP in PMWL East: Season 0. Part of GodLike Esports, Jonathan's winning list is longer than all others.

2) Tanmay "Scout" Singh

Often surrounded by controversy, Scout has time and again silenced his critics with his gameplay. A hothead, his in-game skillset is rare and unmatchable for others.

Scout is one of the most popular faces in the Indian mobile gaming community. His sheer dedication and hard work has resulted in him being an inspiration to many. He is a sniper, a flanker, and an aggressive assaulter too.

With over 4.2 million subscribers on YouTube, Scout owns the team he currently plays for- Team X Spark. For him, the BGMI community knows the likes of Aditya and Evo, who have themselves flourished as great players.

His finest gameplay has come in tournaments like PMWL East: Season 0, PEC 2019 and PMCO Spring Split: India 2019.

3) Raj "Snax" Varma

Snax is often referred to as the "DP King" as his DP28 bursts are unparalleled in the entire BGMI community. He first rose to the scene due to his knowledgeable tips and tricks videos on YouTube. However, his clutches soon took him to the level of being considered one of the best in the country.

It's sad that even while Team IND and Snax were inseparable, the team was disbanded on November 25. His win in the SkyEsports Grandslam: PUBGM Invitational and, most importantly, the BGMI Launch Party has all come with Team IND.

With Snax searching for a new organization, teams will be looking forward to roping him up in their lineup.

4) Vivek Aabhas "ClutchGod" Horo

ClutchGod is probably BGMI's best IGL. Currently with GodLike Esports he is on a magical run along with his teammates - Jonathan, Zgod and Neyoo. ClutchGod's fragging skills are often admired by many. A sly and witty player, ClutchGod's greatness lies in his reading of the zones and match situations in BGMI.

ClutchGod's incisive calls have led to wins in the LOCO War of Glory: Grand Finals, Ranbhoomi Season 1, and Skyesports Championship 3.0. However, his most impressive performance came in PMPL South Asia - Season 1: Finals where he grabbed the MVP award for highest kills.

5) Ashutosh "Punkk" Singh

Punkk has turned a lot of heads in 2021, with his performances in various unofficial tournaments of BGMI. His aim is compared with the likes of Jonathan and Scout. His clutches were seen and praised by analysts like Ocean Sharma and others.

Punkk, due to his rise, has become a source of attraction for BGMI. His YouTube channel has more than 200K subscribers in just a few months. With BGIS 2021 around the corner, Punkk will be the player to watch out for when he represents Team XO in the tournament.

Note: This article reflects the author's views and is not in any particular order of ranking.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan