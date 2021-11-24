Top 3 BGMI esports players to watch out for in 2022

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a Battle Royale mobile game that has given several stars to the Indian mobile gaming community. Esports in India has grown to greater heights since the introduction of PUBG Mobile in 2018. However, the ban on the game was a significant setback, and the sport only rose again after BGMI's release in 2021.

BGMI Esports is continuously growing through the massive number of tournaments being played nowadays. All these tournaments are unofficial, yet they have already given us moments to cheer about.

With BGMI's first official tournament, BGIS, yet to be played, these unofficial tournaments' live streams witness a massive watch count. The underdogs and established teams have fought against each other on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok, resulting in the emergence of new players on the scene.

These BGMI Esports players are forces to be reckoned with and all eyes are on them in 2022

1) Rudra "SPower" B

SPower as a BGMI Esports player is a beast to be reckoned with. His reflexes are second to none, and his close-range combat skills are probably among the best. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Spower's combat can easily match names like Jonathan, Mavi or Punkk.

SPower began his journey with Team 8Bit and gradually rose through the ranks from thereon. He is now a part of GodLike Esports and reinforces the already robust lineup of Jonathan, Clutchgod, ZGod and Neyoo.

It's heartbreaking for BGMI Esports fans that Spower cannot participate in official tournaments as he is a teen and a few years short of playing official tournaments. However, in the upcoming unofficial tournaments, SPower can be seen showing his skills.

2) Akshat

Akshat is a name in the BGMI Esports community that has created terror in the minds of other competitive players. His hard work and grinding off-screen has been reflected in recent tournaments.

Akshat began his Esports career with Team UMumba. However, he shone on stage with Team 8Bit. His rise was unexpected to many. His MVP title in the Thug Invitational tournament and the Emerging Player award in SkyEsports Championships 3.0 shows his valor.

Currently, a Chemin Esports player, Akshat is sure to create wonders in the future.

3) Aditya Mathe

Aditya Mathe is another rising player in BGMI Esports. Aditya is currently with OR Esports. Though his current form has not been as great as others mentioned already, his caliber as a player is unquestionable.

Mentored by Scout, his MVP award and the winner's title in the PMCO: Fall Split 2020 India reflect his potential. Aditya is a player to watch out for in the upcoming tournaments.

