YouTube Gaming praises Mortal and Scout for record-breaking live streams

Gaming content creators and live streamers have been growing bigger during the lockdown era, as people have increasingly developed interests in live streams due to more free time. In India, with the rise in PUBG Mobile users and viewers, major pros like Mortal and Scout are benefitting the most.

After PewDiePie's exclusive contract signing and DrDisrespect's arrival, Youtube Gaming is also slowly gaining prominence in the live stream department in the west. Closer to home, Mortal and Scout have broken several records, as their videos have often seen 100k-plus viewers.

YouTube Gaming head, Ryan Wyatt, has reacted to this six-digit number in the viewer count in a recent tweet:

and even though the live streaming industry as a whole is so much smaller than Upload and VOD, it's such an exciting place for us to continue to develop and improve on. I feel like we're just scratching the surface, and I can't wait for us to unveil more of what we're doing here. — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) August 13, 2020

Scout, Mortal and DrDisrespect were quick to respond:

And to think, we're just gettin started — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 13, 2020

Just the start boss.. many more BoomBam shockers on the way 😁. Certain on that. 🔥❤️ https://t.co/SRSQW3aKqD — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) August 13, 2020

During the last few months of lockdown, people have showed more interest in gaming live streams. Many Indian gamers and streamers have crossed the 100k audience milestone multiple times. Recently, Mortal crossed 300k viewers during his PUBG Mobile crate-opening stream, and which was quite a high number for viewers in the gaming category.

DrDisrespect stream exceeds hype

And then, DrDisrespect made his comeback on the video sharing platform after his mysterious Twitch ban, and the it was a definite success. The stream raked in 511k viewers! Not bad for someone who's much-publicised suspension could have been a big career deterrent!

Not to be left behind, Scout's recent stream also crossed the 360k viewer mark. PewDiePie, who is also the biggest individual YouTube content creator, has been streaming a lot after his contract signing.

As a result, Ryan Wyatt mentioned these influencers, along with Jacksepticeye, keeping the new scenario in mind.

The pandemic has already made had a massive impact on online live streaming content. Many people have moved from regular TV watching and recorded content to gaming streams. The PUBG Mobile, and general gaming, boom in India has attracted a lot of teenagers as well, and the youth enjoy spending time watching and learning from these professionals.