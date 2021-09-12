GodLike Esports crowned champions of Skyesports BGMI Championship 3.0 

The Grand-Finals of Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI came to an end today after 7 days and 42 matches of breathtaking action and intense gameplay by the 18 qualified teams.

GodLike Esports emerged as the winners of the competition with 438 points and 238 finishes. The team maintained consistency throughout the tournament, and secured 89 points on the final day to clinch the title. They were awarded the winner's prize of INR 12,00,000.

Prize Pool distribution of BGMI finals (Image via Skyesports)

7Sea Esports who was leading the points table at the end of Day 6, choked on the final day and dropped down to the second spot. The team played well throughout the Championship to secure 408 points and 197 frags. 7Sea was awarded the second-place prize of INR 5,00,000.

8Bit, who at one point looked as if they were going to win the Skyesports Championship 3.0, struggled in the final leg of the tournament. Team 8Bit showcased amazing skill and synergy for a new squad to capture third place with 380 points and 190 eliminations. The team claimed the third-place cash prize of INR 3,00,000.

Jonathan was awarded the MVP of the BGMI tournament (Image via Skyesports)

Jonathan from Godlike Esports was crowned the MVP of Skyesports Championship 3.0. The player displayed his skills and class throughout the tournament, fragging heavily on the final day where he secured 18 finishes. He was awarded the MVP prize of INR 1,00,000.

Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Day 7 overall standings

Top haf of BGMI Finals overall standings (Image via Skyesports)

The final day started with the first match played on the classic map of Erangel. GodLike Esports controlled the zone in this match and ensured victory with 15 eliminations. Team Tenacity played well in this match and secured second place with 4 frags. TSM FTX managed to take the third spot in this game.

Teams rank 10th to 18th standings of BGMI Finals (Image via Skyesports)

The second and third Day 7 matches, were played on Miramar and Erangel, and won by Rivalry Esports and ForceOne x Legstump Esports with 6 and 9 kills, respectively. Both teams received a boost in their standings after a chicken dinner in these matches.

The fourth and fifth BGMI matches of the day were played on the grassy and desert maps of Sanhok and Miramar. OR Esports won both of these matches with 7 and 13 eliminations to their name. These victories gave the team a major jump in the overall points table.

The final and sixth game of the day was played on the Erangel map. Team Tenacity secured the chicken dinner in this match with 5 finishes while TSM and Skylightz Gaming finished second and third with 5 kills each.

Overall Top Fraggers of Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI

Top 5 BGMI players in Skyesports Championship 3.0:

1) Jonathan (GodLike Esports): 77 Finishes

2) Akshat (8Bit): 75 Finishes

3) Aladin (7Sea Esports): 59 Finishes

4) Neyoo (GodLike Esports): 58 Finishes

5) ClutchGod (GodLike Esports): 57 Finishes

