Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Finals: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and more

The finals of the Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI is all set to begin from September 6. After 6 days of semifinal competition between 24 teams, the top 18 teams qualified for the finals of the prestigious event.

One of the biggest third-party events in Battlegrounds India Esports in terms of the prizepool, the teams in the finals will battle for a massive prize pool of INR 25,00,000.

The winner of the tournament will be awarded the prize of INR 12,00,000 while the first and second runner-ups will be awarded INR 5,00,000 and INR 3,00,000, respectively.

The MVP will receive INR 1,00,000, while the rest of the award will be divided among other teams based on their placement in the tournament. Skyesports has also announced that the award ceremony for the championship will take place as a live event in Mumbai in late October.

Qualified teams for the BGMI Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Finals

Here are all the qualified teams:

1) Team IND

2) Revenant Esports

3) Marcos Gaming

4) Enigma Gaming

5) Skylightz Gaming

6) F1-LS Esports

7) Team 8Bit

8) GodLike Esports

9) Galaxy Racers

10) 7Sea Esports

11) Team Tenacity

12) Aztecs Esports

13) OREsports

14) TSM FTX

15) Team SouL

16) Revenge Esports

17) Team Celsius

18) Esports Empire

Schedule and Format for BGMI Skyesports Championship 3.0 Finals

The finals will take place from today i.e. September 6, 2021, and will go on for a period of 7 days, eventually culminating on September 12. The seven days will feature a total of 42 matches with 6 matches set to be played every day. The matches will be played on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok, respectively.

Where and when to watch

The finals of the tournament will be broadcast live on the official Facebook and YouTube channels of Skyesports in 8 languages. The English and Hindi commentary streams will be held on YouTube, while Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Punjabi commentary streams will be exclusively held on Facebook.

The live broadcast will begin each matchday from 1:00 pm IST.

Earlier during the BGMI semi-finals, Team IND topped the overall standings, playing consistently and securing 3 chicken dinners to their name. Revenant Esports and Marcos Gaming performed really well to secure second and third spots, respectively.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the finals.

