The sixth and final day of the BGMI leg of the Skyesports Championship 3.0 Semi-Finals came to an end today. After a fierce battle between the 24 competing teams, the top 18 teams qualified for the finals of the event. The semi-finals featured a total of 24 matches with each team playing 21 matches.

Team IND played exceedingly well throughout the semis, securing the top spot with 197 points and 109 finishes. Following them in second place was Revenant Esports, which also performed consistently to secure 189 points with 87 finishes. The third place in the semi-finals was secured by Marcos Gaming, which made an amazing comeback to secure three chicken dinners and bagged 187 points with 83 frags.

Overall standings in Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Semi-Finals

Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Semi-Finals overall standings (Image via SKY Esports)

Among other top-performing teams, Enigma Gaming and Skylightz Gaming secured the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, with 187 points each. Both these teams consistently finished in the top three spots in all of the matches and secured their place in the finals.

8Bit and GodLike Esports also played quite well to secure the 7th and 8th spot for themselves with 182 and 172 points, respectively. Godlike Esports managed a top 8 finish without any chicken dinner. The team fragged heavily, securing the second-most finishes, i.e, 104.

TSM FTX, which started off poorly in the semis, came back during the final two days to qualify for the 14th spot. The team didn't lose hope until the end and persisted until they got the chicken dinner on the third day.

Team Soul, which had a dreadful run in the semis, were consistently featuring in the third chart in the overall table, despite having two chicken dinners. Heading into the final match, hopes of qualifying seemed lost for the team; however, with the impressive IGL and fragging skills of Mavi, the team secured a chicken dinner in the final match and qualified for the 15th spot with 133 points and 68 finishes.

Underdog teams, Team Celsius and Esports Empire, also qualified for the finals for the 17th and 18th spots, respectively, eliminating many big names in the tournament.

Other known teams that were eliminated include Red Owl Gaming, Element Esports, Global Esports, Initiative Esports and Team IYD. These teams will look to reflect on their mistakes and would like to come back stronger in future events.

With the finals starting on 6 September 2021, it would be intriguing to see which teams make their mark. Underdog BGMI teams that have qualified for the finals will surely look to make the most out of their chances.

Edited by Sabine Algur