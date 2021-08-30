Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Semifinals: Teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

The Quarter-Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) leg of the Skyesports Championship 3.0 came to an end yesterday. After a grueling battle in the quarters, 8 teams qualified for the semifinals of the event.

A lot of big teams were eliminated in the quarter-finals which came as a shock to fans and gamers. The qualified 8 teams will now join the 16 invited teams in the semifinals of the championship.

In this article, we will go through the details of the semifinals of the SkyEsports Championship 3.0.

Format and schedule for SkyEsports Championship 3.0 BGMI Semifinals

The semifinals of the tournament will start tomorrow, August 30, 2021. 24 teams (Qualified + Invited) will battle for a period of 6 days up till the culmination of the semifinals on September 4.

These 24 teams have been equally divided into 4 groups, namely A, B, C and, D. The teams will compete in a round-robin format with each team playing a total of 18 matches. The top 18 teams from the overall standings will qualify for the Grand Finals of the BGMI event.

Qualified and Invited Teams for SkyEsports Championship 3.0 Semifinals

Group A:

1) Team SouL (Invited)

2) Global Esports (Invited)

3) Red owl Gaming (Invited)

4) Revenant Esports (Invited)

5) Aztecs Esports (Qualified)

6) Initiative Esports (Qualified)

Group B:

1) GodLike Esports (Invited)

2) 7Sea Esports (Invited)

3) Enigma Gaming (Invited)

4) Skylightz Gaming (Invited)

5) TSM FTX (Qualified)

6) Element Esports (Qualified)

Group C:

1) Team IND (Invited)

2) Revenge Esports (Invited)

3) Marcos Gaming (Invited)

4) ForceOne x LegStump Esports (Invited)

5) Team Tenacity (Qualified)

6) Esports Esports (Qualified)

Group D:

1) OREsports (Invited)

2) 8Bit (Invited)

3) Galaxy Racer (Invited)

4) IYD x Team Tamilas (Invited)

5) Rush (Qualified)

6) Team Celsius (Qualified)

Where and When to Watch

The BGMI tournament will be livestreamed in 7 languages on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of SkyEspsorts. The broadcast will begin every matchday at 1:00 pm IST.

It would be interesting to see if any of the top teams falter in the semifinals, while the performance of underdogs also remains to be seen. Viewers will be in for a treat in this BGMI tournament.

