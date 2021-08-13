Skyesports announces BGMI tournament with a prize pool of 25 lakhs

With the arrival of BGMI on IOS devices rumored to be around the corner, third-party tournament organizers are looking to grow their brand through the title by organizing various leagues and tournaments for players.

Among the best third-party organizers is Skyesports. The Tamil Nadu-based gaming company, recently acquired by Digital Entertainment firm JetSynthesis, has been making huge strides in the Indian gaming scene by organizing tournaments and scrims in various titles with handsome prize pools.

Recently, Skyesports announced the third iteration of the Skyesports championship. This year's championship will include six titles, including the ever-popular BGMI. The prize pool of the tournament stands at a whopping ₹55 lakhs.

Skyesports BGMI tournament registration will start on 16 August

Skyesports announced the prize pool of BGMI for this event, a massive ₹25 lakhs, which is the highest by any third-party organizer in the Indian scene. Registration for the championship will start from 16 August, while the whole championship will go on from August to October.

The battleground is ready. Here's announcing BGMI, The largest third party tournament IP in the history of India with a massive total prizepool of ₹25,00,000 out of the overall pool of ₹55,00,000/- in AMD #SkyesportsChampionship 3.0! 🔥



Registrations from August 16th,2021🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SVjilCoUTb — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) August 13, 2021

Earlier, the PUBG Mobile tournament was a LAN affair and featured the top teams from the country, while the PUBG Mobile leg for the second tournament was canceled due to the ban of the title in the country.

Skyesports earlier also organized the Skyesports PUBG Mobile Grand Slam Invitational last year with a prize pool of ₹2.5 lakhs. Team IND won the tournament.

The arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android devices has been met quite warmly, with the title breaking several records on its launch. The title is currently nearing 50 million downloads. The first BGMI tournament dubbed, The Launch Party also garnered a lot of attention and shattered viewership records.

With such a huge prize pool at stake, teams from around the country will be looking to prove their mettle. Underdogs will be looking to prove themselves, while the established professionals will be itching to go against each other. All in all, the tournament promises to be a treat for the viewers.

