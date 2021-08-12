JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Skyesports forming Jet Skyesports Gaming Pvt Ltd

Popular gaming and digital entertainment company JetSynthesis acquired a 65% stake in Skyesports and formed a new entity called Jet Skyesports Gaming Pvt Ltd.

JetSynthesis and Skyesports announced the acquisition today in a press conference. JetSynthesys will own the 65% stake and the founders of Skyesports will hold the remaining 35% share of the company.

Jet Skyesports Gaming Pvt Ltd will be working on grass-roots development:

Skyesports is one of the most renowned esports organizations in India. In the last one year, they have made a significant mark in the Indian esports market with various tournaments such as Skyesports League, Skyesports Grand Slam, Skyesports Championship, and more.

They recently hosted a month-long Skyesports League, the first league format tournament in Indian history. It was also the most-watched Valorant tournament in India to date with over 10 million viewership.

Skyesports' multi-lingual broadcast has helped attract more viewers into esports. They broadcast all the tournaments in multiple regional languages along with Hindi and English.

On the other hand, JetSynthesis is a gaming and digital entertainment company backed by big names such as Sachin Tendulkar and Adar Poonwalla. Previously, the company acquired the rights to some popular games like Real Cricket, Nautilus Mobile and many more. They are also the publishing partners of WWE, Square Enix, Bollywood star Salman Khan, Hollywood film Passengers and Floyd Mayweather.

However, JetSynthesis has now decided to expand their wings in partnership with Skyesports. Jet Skyesports Gaming Pvt Ltd's main goal is to promote esports at the grassroots level in India ahead of the 2022 Asian Games.

The 2022 Asian Games will include esports for the first time in a medal event. Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of JetSynthesys, revealed that their aim is to promote fresh talent and empower individuals who have a passion for gaming to make a career out of it.

Shiva Nandy, CEO and founder of Skyesports, and Gnana Shekar, CMO of Skyesports also revealed that they are excited about this partnership and will try their best to build an esports infastructure at grassroots level.

