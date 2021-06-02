Skyesports Championship 3.0 announced with staggering prize pool of ₹55 lakhs

The next iteration of Skyesports’s annual esports tournament, the Skyesports Championship 3.0, has been announced with eye-catching prize money.

Since 2019, Skyesports has been involved in the Indian esports arena, coming forward with various tournaments across different esports titles.

They entered the Indian esports scene by capturing the mobile esports market. But shortly afterward, the company expanded its horizons, and with Valorant releasing worldwide last year, they announced the Skyesports League 2020.

After the massive success of the Skyesports League 2020, the Indian Valorant community got the chance to be showcased on the international scene.

This year, Skyesports is again coming back with the Skyesports Championship 3.0, and the prize pool has taken a massive leap from last time. As per their announcement, the prize pool for the Skyesports Championship 3.0 is ₹55,00,000.

Skyesports Championship 3.0 has been announced

Skyesports entered the Indian esports scene with a LAN tournament in Chennai in 2019. The two-day event was held for PUBG Mobile, Clash Royale, and World Cricket Championship Rivals titles. A total prize pool of ₹3,00,000 was distributed among the three titles.

The tournament resulted in a big hit as PUBG Mobile alone attracted over 700 squads, from which 60 qualifying teams went ahead to compete in the LAN tournament. With this initial success, Skyesports chose to return in 2020 with Skyesports Championship 2.0.

This time around, the total number of titles featured in the championship was six. But due to PUBG Mobile suddenly being banned, they had to move forward with five titles, which were:

Valorant

World Cricket Championship Rivals

Rainbow Six: Siege

Clash of Clans

Brawl stars

The total prize pool for the championship was ₹11,00,000, distributed among all the titles involved. Valorant has been the main focus of this championship due to its massively growing influence in the Indian esports community since its release.

From the total prize pool, the organizers allotted a total of ₹10,00,000 for the Skyesports Valorant League 2020, which was a huge success, gaining appreciation from the Indian Valorant community.

This year, Skyesports came back with the second iteration of the Valorant tournament, Skyesports Valorant League 2021, featuring more than 50 days of entertainment for the game's Indian community. The grand final of this event is currently underway.

The prize pool growth since 2019 (Image via Skyesports)

From 2019 to 2021, the prize pool of the Skyesports Championship has increased leaps and bounds. From the initial years' ₹3,00,000, the recent announcement has confirmed a whopping ₹55,00,000 as prize pool for the Skyesports Championship 3.0.

But one of the most prominent features of Skyesports Championship 3.0 is that Skyesports is looking to expand into the entirety of South Asia, as they have included Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.

Skyesports is looking expand into the whole South Asia (Image via Skyesports)

Apart from the announcement of the Skyesports Championship 3.0, its total prize pool, and its probable region, no further information has been handed out by Skyesports.