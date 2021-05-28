Skyesports Valorant League 2021 set itself apart with record-high viewership going into the playoffs

With the end of the group stages, Skyesports Valorant League 2021 marked itself as one of the most iconic tournaments to take place in the Indian Valorant community.

With the Skyesports League 2020 being a hit among the community, fans asked for another season. Earlier this year, Skyesports announced that another season was set to come.

The company also promised a bigger and better experience for the Indian Valorant community.

Since the beginning of Skyesports Valorant League 2021, the tournament has amassed a huge viewership. As the days went by during the group stages, it was evident that Skyesports delivered on their promise of a bigger bang.

After last year’s success, the expectations were high for Skyesports Valorant League 2021.

Viewership of Skyesports Valorant League 2021

After 49 days of non-stop matches throughout the group stages, the tournament gathered a total of 8.1 million in viewership, and according to their last year’s tournament, this number shows almost close to 200% growth in viewership.

Speaking on the matter, Shiva Nandy, Founder/CEO of Skyesports, said:

It was an exciting journey during the qualifiers stage. With 60 matches over 49 days of non stop broadcast in multiple languages, it was challenging but it went flawless. Our production team was equipped well to handle the league very well. We hit 8 MN viewership which is 200% growth compared to season 1.

Our studio set up us made the viewing experience nice and entertaining for the fans. We can't wait for the playoffs to began.

Not only did they amass such a huge viewership, but they also marked themselves as one of the most popular tournaments in the history of Valorant esports in India.

Viewership as per the date mentioned in the group stages (Image via Skyesports League)

Even in the series between Mumbai Aces and Delhi Dragons, their stream reached a peak viewership of 16,000. Some even compared Skyesports Valorant League 2021 with one of the most famous sports tournaments in India, the Indian Premier League.

Skyesports inviting community members to join a live broadcast (Image via Skyesports League)

Fans enjoying the live broadcast in the zoom call (Image via Skyesprots League)

Comparison of Skyesprots league 2021 with IPL (Image via Skyesports League)

Just like their previous tournament, they had amazing outreach to the gaming industry with prominent media coverage at both regional and national levels praising their efforts.

Regional outreach (Image via Skyesprots League)

national media outreach (Image via Skyesprots League)

Harnessing such great outreach and viewership from just the group stages is a feat like no other. As for consistency, the broadcasting team of Skyesports delivered the goods each and every day with the same amount of consistency.

As the community gets ready for the all-important playoffs, the already inflated numbers are sure to grow even more.