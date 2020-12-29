Skyesports Valorant League 2020 concludes with Team Hyderabad crowned champions

Team Hyderabad maintained its perfect run in the Skyesports Valorant League 2020 to claim the championship against Team Rajasthan in the grand final.

Join us for the Clash of Titans, will Team Rajasthan break Hyderabad's streak or will they also yield in front of the undefeated juggernaut?



— AMD India (@AMDIndia) December 29, 2020

Team Hyderabad, represented by Team Mahi(formerly known as Velocity Gaming), put up a stellar performance in the grand final. It won the best-of-five series with a score of 3-0. As can be inferred from the scoreline, this was a fairly one-sided contest.

This grand final marks a successful end to the Skyesports Valorant League 2020, which began earlier this month on December 4th.

Boasting a ₹1,000,000 prize pool, a major chunk of it was claimed by the top-four teams. The teams placed between five to eight also earn a small reward.

The final standings and earnings from the Skyesports Valorant League 2020 are:

Team Hyderabad - ₹400,000 Team Rajasthan - ₹250,000 Team Bengaluru - ₹100,000 Team Kolkata - ₹50,000

Team Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, and Punjab will also earn ₹25,000 each as prize money. Apart from that, the MVP and the star player were awarded with ₹50,000 each.

— Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) December 29, 2020

The grand final of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020, like the semifinals, was broadcast in seven regional languages.

English

Hindi

Tamil

Telugu

Kannada

Malayalam

Bengali

Here's what happened in the grand final between Team Hyderabad and Team Rajasthan in the Skyesports Valorant League 2020.

Skyesports Valorant League 2020 Grand Final

The first match of the best-of-five series started with both teams fighting on Haven.

The pressure of playing in the grand final of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020 didn't seem to exist. This made the match extremely open and exciting.

Team Hyderabad and Team Rajasthan firmly contested the round. The scores were tied at 11-11. With overtime right around the corner, Team Hyderabad's lineup of Jett, Reyna, Cypher, Omen, and Sova came to life and secured back-to-back rounds to secure a lead the series.

— Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) December 29, 2020

Team Rajasthan's own draft of Jett, Killjoy, Omen, Reyna, and Sova produced some exquisite performances from Debanjan "DeathMaker" Das, haiVaan, and Saloni "Meow16k" Pawar. However, Team Hyderabad came out on top with a final scoreline of 13-11 to secure a 1-0 lead in the series.

The second match of the series saw the two teams go head-to-head on Ascent in Valorant. Team Rajasthan opted to stick to the draft from the first game. Team Hyderabad came prepared after a close encounter in the first game.

Team Hyderabad were definitely the better team in this round with stellar performances from Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose, Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar, and Sagnik "Helff" Roy.

Team Rajasthan's draft of Jett, Killjoy, Sova, Omen, and Reyna didn't gel this time. Team Hyderabad secured the match with a final scoreline of 13-8. Team Hyderabad had secured a comfortable 2-0 lead in the series and were one game away from clinching the trophy.

The third match of Skyesports Valorant League 2020 saw Team Hyderabad absolutely decimate Team Rajasthan on Bind. Falling back to a two-duelist strategy; Team Hyderabad's draft of Jett, Raze, Killjoy, Omen, and Sova proved too hot for Team Rajasthan.

Team Rajasthan's own draft of Raze, Killjoy, Omen, Jett, and Sova seemed extremely weak and demotivated in the third game of the series. However, Team Rajasthan finished as a worthy runner-up of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020.

— Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) December 29, 2020

With a final scoreline of 13-2 in the third game of the grand final, Team Hyderabad was crowned Skyesports Valorant League 2020 Champions. Debanjan "DeathMaker" Das was announced as the MVP of the tournament with stats of 426 kills, 64 assists, and 254 deaths over 18 matches.

When speaking to Sportskeeda Esports about the success of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020, CEO of Skyesports, Shiva Nandy had this to say,

"Skyesports League 2020 is a vision to take esports to the next level. In the first season itself, people have adapted to the city vs city concept and have started supporting the city teams. This is really a great opportunity and a grassroot level building for esports, especially with regional content and broadcast. People have liked it and we are making it bigger in the next season."

Skyesports has presented a wonderful platform for upcoming teams and players to showcase their talent and skills. With the outbreak of Valorant as a popular esports title in the Indian subcontinent, tournaments like these help the Indian esports scene grow at rapid pace.