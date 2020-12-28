Skyesports Valorant League 2020 second semi-final - Team Rajasthan triumphs over Team Kolkata

Team Rajasthan defeated Team Kolkata in the second semi-final of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020 to book a date with Team Hyderabad in the grand finals.

Team Hyderabad took down Team Bengaluru with a 3-0 whitewash in the first semi-final of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020. With this, they became the first team in the Grand Finals.

Team Rajasthan was the second team to join Team Hyderabad in the Grand Finals after a gritty performance against Team Kolkata. Team Rajasthan came out on top 3-1 in the best-of-five series in the second semi-final.

Congratulations to Team Rajasthan for a strong journey & making it through to the finals! They will now face Undefeated Team Hyderabad in AMD Ryzen presents #SkyesportsLeague2020 powered by WD black#DMKing for a reason 🔥@AMDIndia @AMDRyzen @wd_black @TSMentGHATAK pic.twitter.com/jJgZKYD77H — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) December 27, 2020

The second semi-final, similar to the first, saw the Valorant matches being broadcasted in seven regional languages. The language that the matches were cast in, are:

English

Hindi

Tamil

Telugu

Kannada

Malayalam

Bengali

Here's everything to know about the second semi-final between Team Kolkata and Team Rajasthan in the Skyesports Valorant League 2020.

Advertisement

Skyesports Valorant League 2020 second semi-final

The first map on Haven started strong for Team Rajasthan as they managed to build a strong 8-4 lead over Team Kolkata at the end of the first half of the game. However, Team Kolkata's Jett, Reyna, Omen, Sova, and Cypher line-up came alive in the second half.

Riding on some exquisite performances from Saloni "Meow16k" Pawar and KnightRider, Team Kolkata went on to come back from four rounds down to secure the first game with a final scoreline of 13-11.

Team Rajasthan's draft of Jett, Killjoy, Sova, Reyna, and Omen put up a strong fight as they came close to forcing the game into overtime. However, Team Kolkata held on and managed to close the game out before overtime.

The second match of from the best-of-five series saw the two teams lock horns on Split. Team Kolkata went into the match with their lineup of Jett, Omen, Raze, Breach, and Cypher.

They managed to put up a fighting performance but it wasn't enough as Team Rajasthan had plans of their own. Boasting a lineup consisting of Raze, Breach, Killjoy, Jett, and Omen, Team Rajasthan came out victorious.

Team Rajasthan secured the victory thanks to stellar performances from Debanjan "DeathMaker" Das and haiVaan. Coming close with a final scoreline of 13-10 in favour of Team Rajasthan, this match tied the scores at 1-1 in the second semi-final of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020.

After getting the first taste of victory on the day, Team Rajasthan seemed unstoppable as DeathMaker and haiVaan started to turn up the heat. Coming in with a lineup of Raze, Killjoy, Sova, Jett, and Omen on Valorant's Bind map, Team Rajasthan looked much more composed than the previous two matches.

Advertisement

Team Kolkata put up a strong fight with their own lineup of Jett, Raze, Omen, Sova, and Cypher. However, Team Rajasthan was simply too strong for them to handle. Securing the match with a 13-10 scoreline in their favour, Team Rajasthan was one match of Valorant away from securing a spot in the Grand Finals.

The fourth match of the series is where Team Rajasthan asserted their dominace and showed why they were the better team on the day. With one win to qualify for the finals, Team Rajasthan went into the game on Ascent with the Jett, Killjoy, Sova, Reyna, and Omen draft from the first match of the series.

Team Kolkata, with their backs against the wall, decided to draft the same lineup that they had managed to win with in the first match. However, the Jett, Omen, Sova, Reyna, and Cypher draft did not pay off on Ascent like it did on Haven. Team Rajasthan made quick work and finished the match with a comfortable scoreline of 13-6, securing their spot in the Grand Finals against Team Hyderabad.

Team Kolkata will take on Team Bengaluru in the series to decide third-place as Team Hyderabad and Team Rajasthan prepare for their Grand Final series of Skyesports Valorant League 2020 on December 29th.