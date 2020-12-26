Create
Skyesports Valorant League 2020 first semi-final - Team Hyderabad washout Team Bengaluru

Hyderabad defeats Bengaluru in first Semi-Final of the Skyesports Valorant League (Image via Skyesports)
Tee Kay
ANALYST
Modified 26 Dec 2020, 20:03 IST
News
The first semi-final of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020 saw Team Hyderabad wipe out Team Bengaluru without dropping a single map in the best-of-five series.

These two lineups recently faced off under the banners of Velocity Gaming(Hyderabad) and Global Esports(Bengaluru) at the Esports Club Valorant Challenger Series 5's grand finals.

However, the result wasn't very different from the first semi-final of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020, as Team Hyderabad dominated the series to enter the grand finals with a scoreline of 3-0.

This is the first time that an Indian esports event for Valorant was broadcast in seven different languages. The languages that the second semi-final and the grand final will be broadcasted in are:

  • English
  • Hindi
  • Tamil
  • Telugu
  • Kannada
  • Malayalam
  • Bengali

Here's how the action unfolded between Team Hyderabad and Team Bengaluru in the first semi-final of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020.

Skyesports Valorant League 2020 first semi-final

The first game in the best-of-five series between Team Hyderabad and Team Bengaluru in the first semi-final of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020 was an extremely close tie on Haven.

Team Bengaluru came into the game with a strong lineup of Phoenix, Sova, Killjoy, Omen, and Jett. They had the opportunity to close the game out when the score read 10-12 in their favour.

However, Team Hyderabad had plans of their own with a lineup consisting of Phoenix, Jett, Reyna, Omen, and Sova and forced the game into overtime. They ultimately closed the game with a scoreline of 15-13 in their favor.

Following the overtime victory on the first map, Team Hyderabad came prepared in the second game. They drafted a lineup of Breach, Jett, Raze, Cypher, and Omen against Team Bengaluru's draft of Omen, Breach, Cypher, Raze, and Jett on Split. Team Hyderabad made quick work of their enemies.

Team Hyderabad secured a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series by dominating round after round, and the scoreline of 13-3 did not flatter them. Team Bengaluru had their backs against the wall, as they needed to win three maps in a row to qualify for the grand final.

Team Hyderabad carried their hot form into the third match. They came into it with a lineup of Phoenix, Jett, Raze, Omen, and Sova. They dominated once again and made Team Bengaluru look very ordinary in the process.

In spite of changing their draft with a Sova, Omen, Killjoy, Phoenix, and Raze lineup, Team Bengaluru simply weren't able to go toe-to-toe with Team Hyderabad. Team Hyderabad secured a spot in the grand finals of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020 with the score reading 13-5 in their favor

The second semi-final is scheduled to be played between Team Kolkata and Team Rajasthan. The winner of that match will face Team Hyderabad in the grand finals.

Published 26 Dec 2020, 20:03 IST
PC Games 2020 Esports Valorant India
