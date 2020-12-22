Skyesports Valorant League 2020 Day 17 - Team Kolkata seals their spot in the Semi-Finals 

Day 17 of Skyesports Valorant League 2020 was one of the most eventful so far. It featured two matches in Group A- Team Kolkata vs Team Mumbai and Team Rajasthan vs Team Chennai.

The first match between Kolkata and Mumbai was truly intense, with a lot of effort put in by both sides. Team Mumbai put up an admirable fight, but eventually handed over the match to Team Kolkata with 2-0 scoreline.

The second match wasn't as close as the first one. Team Chennai had some memorable moments, but was ultimately swept clean by Rajasthan with a 2-0 score.

Team Mumbai vs Team Kolkata - Skyesports League 2020

The Day 17 of Skyesports League 2020 started with the map Haven. Team Mumbai managed to take a healthy lead of 2-0. The half continued with close fights from both sides.

Team Kolkata had a better grip of the match, however, Team Mumbai wasn't far behind. Binks had given a commendable performance in the first half, which ended 8-4 in favour of Team Kolkata.

The next half was highly intense. Team Kolkata's Scargod on the Omen had a fabulous half, and led his team to matchpoint. However, Team Mumbai did not give up as they managed to bring the score to 12-10, until Team Kolkata finally snatched away the map.

The next map of Day 17 of Skyesports League 2020 was Split. Team Kolkata had a decent start to the map, with a marginal 2-0 lead. However, a firy Team Mumbai fought back and won three rounds on the bounce

The next few rounds of the first-half featured a close fight between the two, with Team Kolkata strolling by and getting the 7-5 lead in the initial half.

The next half was quite quick for Team Kolkata. Team Mumbai could only manage to get themselves the pistol rounds. The rest of the rounds were ferociously defended by Team Kolkata, as they won the match with a 13-6 score and grabbbed a spot in the Skyesports League 2020 semifinals.

Team Rajasthan vs Team Chennai - Skyesports League 2020

The second match of the Skyesports League 2020 Day 17 started in the map Bind. The match started with Team Chennai winning the initial two rounds.

The next round featured Team Chennai carrying their SMGs while Flexx bought an Operator. The plan backfired and Team Rajasthan managed to win the next four rounds.

Flexx however did not give in, and pulled out a marvelous Phantom+Operator Ace and equalled the score to tie it at 4-4. The intense first-half concluded with the score at 7-5 in Team Rajasthan's favour.

The next half was a quick one and was witness to all the rounds being won by Team Rajasthan with great teamwork, resulting in a score of 13-5. Flexx took a total of 25 kills and top-fragged in this map.

The next map of Day 17 of Skyesports League 2020 was Haven. Team Chennai had surprisingly picked up a three-duelist setup, which is rarely observed in this map.

Naturally, Team Rajasthan had an upper hand on the Attacking side and won the three initial rounds. However, with a fantastic three-kill clutch, Flexx managed to win a round for Team Chennai.

Team Chennai had made an immense effort in the first-half, but was not successful as it ended with a score of 9-3 in favour of Team Rajasthan. Deathmaker and mw1 had a beautiful first-half controlling the duelists.

The next half was a do or die scenario for the duelists of Team Chennai. They had a good start to the half by winning the first two rounds. However, it was short lived. The rest of the rounds were wonderfully defended by Team Rajasthan, as they won the map with a score of 13-5.

Team Kolkata has now qualified for the Skyesports League 2020 semifinals along with Team Hyderabad.

As for Group A, only one match is left to be played, i.e. Team Kolkata vs Team Rajasthan. For Team Rajasthan to qualify for the semifinals of Skyesports League 2020, it has to win at least one map against the leaders of the Group.

Team Rajasthan displayed a great partnership between the fearless duelist combination of Deathmaker and mw1. Both of them now rank in the top-5 individual leaderboard.

All the matches of the Skyesports League 2020 can be watched here. Get further updates about the tournament on Skyesports' Instagram page.

